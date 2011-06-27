Used 2015 Cadillac Escalade SUV Consumer Reviews

Drop it like its hot....(the car value) Mike , 01/12/2018 Premium 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A) 22 of 22 people found this review helpful Bought the 2015i Escalade ("i" indicates the new version with the new logo badge) for about 86k new. Looked to check the value of the vehicle and its around 50k in immaculate condition; first issue: truck does not hold its value. During my time, the Escalade has had its share of issues, to which the dealership was more than happy to resolve since it was under warranty. However, some of the issues out of the gate were fairly major. For example, my transmission was changed 1 year into the purchase (never got a full explanation on this one), airbags needed to be serviced, CUE system has been changed twice due to malfunctions like rebooting during use and turning bright green at times, and many, many small issues here and there. Unfortunately, these repairs were not lemon-able because they were all different, but on the upside I did get a try a wide variety of Cadillac cars through their loaner program. Other small issues like cabin noise and vibrations were similar to what I experienced in my Chevy Tahoe, except the Tahoe was around 40k and not exactly a premium vehicle. My recommendation, the Escalade struggles to compete with similarly priced SUVs; you are better off looking elsewhere or buying used. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

WORST CAR WE'VE EVER OWNED! Clark Stahl , 06/20/2017 Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) 23 of 24 people found this review helpful We owned a 2007 Escalade which was a fantastic vehicle. The time had come for something new so we naturally opted for a brand new Escalade Platinum SUV. Very long story short, the car began having issues almost immediately and has been back to the dealership more than a dozen times. We've had over two dozen separate issues. The dealership has done their best but the factory refuses to take the car back, even though many of the issues continue. Can't wait until the lease is up. We will NEVER own another Cadillac. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

BEST CAR BUT................... Jack Kennedy , 01/24/2016 4dr SUV w/ Prod. End 10/14 (6.2L 8cyl 6A) 22 of 23 people found this review helpful The Cadillac Escalade is stylish, fast, comfortable, safe, and it has a nice grumble from the 6.2L V8. But there is a MASSIVE FLAW. It's the CUE system. The CUE system is the worst infotainment system ever. Sometimes it won't even come on when you start the car! It can take up to 6 blocks for it to turn on. The response is slow, voice commands can be frustrating and it glitches a lot. I also don't like the sliding things to turn the volume up or turn the AC on. I like knobs. The headlights can be a little too bright and people think your high beams are on. Also the turn signals on the mirrors can be blinding at night. But the tail lights are INCREDIBLE. It lights up the whole street!! The gas mileage is great for an SUV like this. The DVD player in the rear is great too. I love the power fold down seats. Mountain driving is one of the best places to drive it. It flies up the hills and I love the hill decent braking. Overall I expected more when paying $93000 for this beast. When I Kelley Blue Booked it, it said it was worth $70000 and it only has 8300 miles on it. The Escalade is the perfect family hauler, it is safe, cool, and I don't think there is anything on the road like it. We have had four Escalades and they all are great. The reason we keep buying them is because it saved my brothers life in a car accident and the vehicle was totaled. It took one for the team. So if you were looking at a big burly safe SUV, the Escalade is a great choice. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

perfect for all purpose travel richard graham , 02/15/2017 Premium 4dr SUV 4WD w/ Prod. End 10/14 (6.2L 8cyl 6A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful taking 4 adults and two car seated kids to the beach, this is a perfect ride.....towing my boat to the lake when it has water....4X4 in the Colorado River Desert......interstate travel, especially in the snow, this is the safest ride.......going to the opera, this vehicle is the classiest car in the parking garage......so cool Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value