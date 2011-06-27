Used 1999 Cadillac Escalade Consumer Reviews
Too Good to Give Up
After owning many a car including over 24 other classic autos, I've never been as happy with the comfort of this SUV. It had a few flaws in it that I've had to deal with...the CD player not working, turning the brake drums for a smooth ride, attaching the battery cables better on a side battery and a rattle that was found as a broken plastic piece in the cowl area. Small stuff for a great ride, of course, these days I wish it would have better mileage, but with it's weight and its performance it was a quality product.
Escalemmon
This vehicle was bought used with only 19000 miles - now, at 40k the bottom has fallen out. The truck has been in the shop no less than 9 times with drive train related failure (t/m, t/c, etc.).
One Great Vehicle
This has been one great vehicle. I bought my Escalade when it had only 6000 miles on it. It now has almost 120,000 miles on it and I have not had a single maintenance issue with it. I always get the regular routine maintenance done and as a result this vehicle is still like brand new both inside and out. I get it detailed every six months and people often mistake it for a brand new Escalade. I am going to drive it for another 10 years. I am sure it will last that long.
Lots of problems from the get go
I bought this vehicle in 1999 in Colorado a few months later moved to California on my road trip to California noticed a hesitation in the vehicle took it into the Dealership under warranty couldn't find the problem. The Brakes went out on me, one thing after another I have had it 11 years finally at 10 years I was told that hesitation was the Transmission so I got that replaced. I think I have almost everything replaced even the carpet in the back because the back air was leaking. Just today I replaced the Computer because nothing was running right and it kept showing problem after problem. I could go on GM was not too helpful at all and kept insisting it was nothing. No Warranty $$ then help
Not Happy with this Car
Car has basically new tires on it. I have spent the last 3 Fridays either at the dealership or tire shop trying to figure out why the car wobbles at 65-72 mph and 30 mpn. They are going to try another set. The windows creak still and the rear end still shudders on take off.Its an ok SUV but I am ready to trade it back in!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
