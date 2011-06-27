Used 1999 Cadillac Escalade Consumer Reviews

Too Good to Give Up SedaliaSue , 06/23/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful After owning many a car including over 24 other classic autos, I've never been as happy with the comfort of this SUV. It had a few flaws in it that I've had to deal with...the CD player not working, turning the brake drums for a smooth ride, attaching the battery cables better on a side battery and a rattle that was found as a broken plastic piece in the cowl area. Small stuff for a great ride, of course, these days I wish it would have better mileage, but with it's weight and its performance it was a quality product. Report Abuse

Escalemmon bakerrw , 02/05/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This vehicle was bought used with only 19000 miles - now, at 40k the bottom has fallen out. The truck has been in the shop no less than 9 times with drive train related failure (t/m, t/c, etc.). Report Abuse

One Great Vehicle adam12 , 08/12/2008 3 of 4 people found this review helpful This has been one great vehicle. I bought my Escalade when it had only 6000 miles on it. It now has almost 120,000 miles on it and I have not had a single maintenance issue with it. I always get the regular routine maintenance done and as a result this vehicle is still like brand new both inside and out. I get it detailed every six months and people often mistake it for a brand new Escalade. I am going to drive it for another 10 years. I am sure it will last that long. Report Abuse

Lots of problems from the get go Yvonne , 08/13/2010 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this vehicle in 1999 in Colorado a few months later moved to California on my road trip to California noticed a hesitation in the vehicle took it into the Dealership under warranty couldn't find the problem. The Brakes went out on me, one thing after another I have had it 11 years finally at 10 years I was told that hesitation was the Transmission so I got that replaced. I think I have almost everything replaced even the carpet in the back because the back air was leaking. Just today I replaced the Computer because nothing was running right and it kept showing problem after problem. I could go on GM was not too helpful at all and kept insisting it was nothing. No Warranty $$ then help Report Abuse