2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV Consumer Reviews

Fred Flickster , 12/23/2018 Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

5 of 6 people found this review helpful

This is by far the best at what it does. It goes country club to cross country vacation hauling with luxurious power and comfort. Haul the family, dogs, luggage and boat to the coast. Doesn't breath hard, smooth as silk, pulls like there's nothing attached & passes like a muscle SUV. All weather, in all seasons with comfort and confidence. I've driven everything in the $75K to $125K, over 6000lb GVW category luxury SUV category for Section 179 business purposes... they're all nice and each has their niche. However, they (like any vehicle) have their drawbacks. For example, take the 2018 Mercedes 450 GLS. The front seat ride and comfort is super, however the back seats are not designed for any drives other than a straight line. Avoid riding in the back with a full stomach. Range Rover is too small. XC90 is a front wheel drive SUV? X5. Q90, etc... are great as well, but again, not the SUV of choice. For family, toys, horse trailers, boats, etc... and all the gear that goes with them, the 2019 Escalade ESV Platinum can't be beat. Drive train choices are 2wheel, AWD, 4High and 4Low, paired with a heavy duty 10spd Automatic. Plus Touring, Sport and Snow modes at the touch of a button... it's the standard by which all others are judged.