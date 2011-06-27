Estimated values
2002 Cadillac Eldorado ETC 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,800
|$4,442
|$5,344
|Clean
|$2,487
|$3,954
|$4,756
|Average
|$1,862
|$2,978
|$3,580
|Rough
|$1,236
|$2,002
|$2,404
Estimated values
2002 Cadillac Eldorado ESC 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,001
|$3,078
|$3,670
|Clean
|$1,778
|$2,740
|$3,267
|Average
|$1,331
|$2,063
|$2,459
|Rough
|$884
|$1,387
|$1,652
Estimated values
2002 Cadillac Eldorado ETC Collectors Series 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,929
|$3,235
|$3,949
|Clean
|$1,713
|$2,880
|$3,515
|Average
|$1,283
|$2,169
|$2,646
|Rough
|$852
|$1,458
|$1,777