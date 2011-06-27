Used 2009 Cadillac DTS Sedan Consumer Reviews
2009 DTS Review
Overall, I like my 2009 DTS. It has a good warranty coverage and is a good riding car. I traded in a 2000 Deville for this 2009 DTS. Quality of interior material of my 2009 DTS, although good, is a step down from the quality of material in the 2000 Deville. My 2009 DTS cabin is not as quiet as was the 2000 Deville. Front headrests in the 2009 DTS are rigid, positioned awkwardly, and obstructs rear view when backing up. 2009 DTS gas mileage is poor and the bucket seats are not comfortable for a big man. Other than the aforementioned issues, everything else seems to be okay.
New 2009
We traded an 06 DTS for an 09 with 985 miles. We enjoyed the 06 so much we couldn't resist the opportunity to buy an almost new one at about 16K below the sticker price. As with the 06, we are not disappointed. Few cars offer the comfortable, quiet performance of the DTS. An aging design, but like a fine wine, it seems to improve each year!
As good as anything from Europe
I am a Cadillac fan. The DTS that we have now rides as well as anything from Europe, is very smooth and powerful. It has more features and options than a sensible person needs. The Bose system is top of the line. Styling is a matter of opinion. I think it is a pretty car. The interior is very luxurious.
Great 2009 DTS
I purchased my 2009 DTS with 29K. I have owned it for a year. I average 20K miles yearly. The car has held up well. It is a fun comfortable, fast, and pretty car. This is my 12th caddy. I have owned four new caddys and eight used ones. The used caddys offer the best savings from depreciation. I usaually purchase 2- 3 year old caddys. I put 50K miles on my new caddys and usually average 130K on my used caddys.
Smooth High End Ride
The Cadillac 2009 DTS remains a high performer for use luxury cars. I purchased mine in 2014 with only 17 thousand miles on it. I now have 55 thousand miles (which is still low.. I garage it in the winter and use my AWD SUV) However it is still a joy to drive. I have friends who have luxury foreign Brands and they compliment me on the quietness and smooth feel of the ride. Features like heated and cooled seats and moon roof are timeless. I have had to put about $3000 worth of maintenance work over the last four years but that seems like a bargain for an eleven year old car. Knock on wood. North Star engines are powerful, responsive , and dependable however my previous Cadillac’s developed leaks at about 100,000 miles. So far, no problem with this vehicle. I certainly recommend it. Well built, Good fit and finishes.
