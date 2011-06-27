Estimated values
1999 GMC Safari SLE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,082
|$1,851
|$2,237
|Clean
|$988
|$1,690
|$2,050
|Average
|$800
|$1,369
|$1,676
|Rough
|$612
|$1,047
|$1,302
Estimated values
1999 GMC Safari SL 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,268
|$2,184
|$2,645
|Clean
|$1,157
|$1,994
|$2,423
|Average
|$937
|$1,615
|$1,981
|Rough
|$717
|$1,236
|$1,539
Estimated values
1999 GMC Safari SLT 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,557
|$2,434
|$2,870
|Clean
|$1,422
|$2,223
|$2,630
|Average
|$1,151
|$1,800
|$2,150
|Rough
|$881
|$1,378
|$1,670
Estimated values
1999 GMC Safari SL 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,121
|$1,979
|$2,412
|Clean
|$1,024
|$1,807
|$2,210
|Average
|$829
|$1,464
|$1,807
|Rough
|$634
|$1,120
|$1,403
Estimated values
1999 GMC Safari SLE 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,235
|$2,145
|$2,602
|Clean
|$1,128
|$1,959
|$2,384
|Average
|$913
|$1,586
|$1,949
|Rough
|$699
|$1,214
|$1,514
Estimated values
1999 GMC Safari SLT 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,697
|$2,634
|$3,099
|Clean
|$1,550
|$2,405
|$2,840
|Average
|$1,255
|$1,948
|$2,321
|Rough
|$960
|$1,491
|$1,803