Estimated values
2020 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,045
|$35,045
|$36,274
|Clean
|$33,564
|$34,547
|$35,753
|Average
|$32,601
|$33,551
|$34,712
|Rough
|$31,638
|$32,555
|$33,671
Estimated values
2020 GMC Canyon Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,628
|$39,360
|$40,263
|Clean
|$38,081
|$38,801
|$39,686
|Average
|$36,989
|$37,682
|$38,530
|Rough
|$35,897
|$36,564
|$37,375
Estimated values
2020 GMC Canyon 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,139
|$25,767
|$26,539
|Clean
|$24,784
|$25,400
|$26,158
|Average
|$24,073
|$24,668
|$25,396
|Rough
|$23,362
|$23,936
|$24,635
Estimated values
2020 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,494
|$33,494
|$34,722
|Clean
|$32,035
|$33,018
|$34,223
|Average
|$31,116
|$32,066
|$33,227
|Rough
|$30,197
|$31,114
|$32,231
Estimated values
2020 GMC Canyon Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,935
|$42,730
|$43,710
|Clean
|$41,342
|$42,123
|$43,083
|Average
|$40,156
|$40,908
|$41,829
|Rough
|$38,970
|$39,694
|$40,574
Estimated values
2020 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,698
|$38,413
|$39,295
|Clean
|$37,165
|$37,868
|$38,731
|Average
|$36,099
|$36,776
|$37,603
|Rough
|$35,033
|$35,684
|$36,476
Estimated values
2020 GMC Canyon All Terrain 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB w/Cloth (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,268
|$35,268
|$36,496
|Clean
|$33,783
|$34,767
|$35,973
|Average
|$32,814
|$33,764
|$34,925
|Rough
|$31,845
|$32,762
|$33,878
Estimated values
2020 GMC Canyon SL 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,821
|$20,813
|$22,029
|Clean
|$19,541
|$20,517
|$21,713
|Average
|$18,980
|$19,925
|$21,081
|Rough
|$18,419
|$19,334
|$20,449
Estimated values
2020 GMC Canyon 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,908
|$30,714
|$31,706
|Clean
|$29,485
|$30,278
|$31,251
|Average
|$28,640
|$29,405
|$30,341
|Rough
|$27,794
|$28,532
|$29,431
Estimated values
2020 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,776
|$29,775
|$31,001
|Clean
|$28,369
|$29,352
|$30,556
|Average
|$27,555
|$28,505
|$29,667
|Rough
|$26,742
|$27,659
|$28,777
Estimated values
2020 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,503
|$28,306
|$29,295
|Clean
|$27,114
|$27,904
|$28,874
|Average
|$26,336
|$27,099
|$28,034
|Rough
|$25,558
|$26,295
|$27,193
Estimated values
2020 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,452
|$34,452
|$35,680
|Clean
|$32,979
|$33,962
|$35,168
|Average
|$32,033
|$32,983
|$34,144
|Rough
|$31,087
|$32,004
|$33,120
Estimated values
2020 GMC Canyon All Terrain 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB w/Cloth (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,423
|$37,113
|$37,966
|Clean
|$35,908
|$36,586
|$37,421
|Average
|$34,878
|$35,531
|$36,331
|Rough
|$33,848
|$34,476
|$35,242
Estimated values
2020 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,733
|$38,447
|$39,330
|Clean
|$37,199
|$37,901
|$38,766
|Average
|$36,132
|$36,808
|$37,637
|Rough
|$35,065
|$35,716
|$36,509
Estimated values
2020 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,485
|$34,485
|$35,713
|Clean
|$33,012
|$33,995
|$35,201
|Average
|$32,065
|$33,015
|$34,176
|Rough
|$31,118
|$32,035
|$33,151
Estimated values
2020 GMC Canyon All Terrain 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB w/Leather (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,123
|$38,846
|$39,737
|Clean
|$37,584
|$38,294
|$39,167
|Average
|$36,506
|$37,190
|$38,027
|Rough
|$35,427
|$36,086
|$36,886
Estimated values
2020 GMC Canyon 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,391
|$26,389
|$27,614
|Clean
|$25,032
|$26,014
|$27,217
|Average
|$24,314
|$25,264
|$26,425
|Rough
|$23,596
|$24,514
|$25,633
Estimated values
2020 GMC Canyon Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,084
|$42,881
|$43,866
|Clean
|$41,488
|$42,272
|$43,236
|Average
|$40,298
|$41,053
|$41,978
|Rough
|$39,108
|$39,834
|$40,719
Estimated values
2020 GMC Canyon All Terrain 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB w/Leather (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,614
|$38,326
|$39,207
|Clean
|$37,082
|$37,782
|$38,644
|Average
|$36,018
|$36,692
|$37,519
|Rough
|$34,954
|$35,603
|$36,394
Estimated values
2020 GMC Canyon All Terrain 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB w/Cloth (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,933
|$37,634
|$38,497
|Clean
|$36,411
|$37,099
|$37,945
|Average
|$35,367
|$36,030
|$36,840
|Rough
|$34,322
|$34,960
|$35,735