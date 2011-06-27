  1. Home
Estimated values
2020 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,045$35,045$36,274
Clean$33,564$34,547$35,753
Average$32,601$33,551$34,712
Rough$31,638$32,555$33,671
Sell my 2020 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2020 GMC Canyon Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,628$39,360$40,263
Clean$38,081$38,801$39,686
Average$36,989$37,682$38,530
Rough$35,897$36,564$37,375
Sell my 2020 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2020 GMC Canyon 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,139$25,767$26,539
Clean$24,784$25,400$26,158
Average$24,073$24,668$25,396
Rough$23,362$23,936$24,635
Sell my 2020 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2020 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,494$33,494$34,722
Clean$32,035$33,018$34,223
Average$31,116$32,066$33,227
Rough$30,197$31,114$32,231
Sell my 2020 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2020 GMC Canyon Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,935$42,730$43,710
Clean$41,342$42,123$43,083
Average$40,156$40,908$41,829
Rough$38,970$39,694$40,574
Sell my 2020 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2020 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,698$38,413$39,295
Clean$37,165$37,868$38,731
Average$36,099$36,776$37,603
Rough$35,033$35,684$36,476
Sell my 2020 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2020 GMC Canyon All Terrain 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB w/Cloth (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,268$35,268$36,496
Clean$33,783$34,767$35,973
Average$32,814$33,764$34,925
Rough$31,845$32,762$33,878
Sell my 2020 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2020 GMC Canyon SL 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,821$20,813$22,029
Clean$19,541$20,517$21,713
Average$18,980$19,925$21,081
Rough$18,419$19,334$20,449
Sell my 2020 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2020 GMC Canyon 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,908$30,714$31,706
Clean$29,485$30,278$31,251
Average$28,640$29,405$30,341
Rough$27,794$28,532$29,431
Sell my 2020 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2020 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,776$29,775$31,001
Clean$28,369$29,352$30,556
Average$27,555$28,505$29,667
Rough$26,742$27,659$28,777
Sell my 2020 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2020 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,503$28,306$29,295
Clean$27,114$27,904$28,874
Average$26,336$27,099$28,034
Rough$25,558$26,295$27,193
Sell my 2020 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2020 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,452$34,452$35,680
Clean$32,979$33,962$35,168
Average$32,033$32,983$34,144
Rough$31,087$32,004$33,120
Sell my 2020 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2020 GMC Canyon All Terrain 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB w/Cloth (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,423$37,113$37,966
Clean$35,908$36,586$37,421
Average$34,878$35,531$36,331
Rough$33,848$34,476$35,242
Sell my 2020 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2020 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,733$38,447$39,330
Clean$37,199$37,901$38,766
Average$36,132$36,808$37,637
Rough$35,065$35,716$36,509
Sell my 2020 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2020 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,485$34,485$35,713
Clean$33,012$33,995$35,201
Average$32,065$33,015$34,176
Rough$31,118$32,035$33,151
Sell my 2020 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2020 GMC Canyon All Terrain 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB w/Leather (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,123$38,846$39,737
Clean$37,584$38,294$39,167
Average$36,506$37,190$38,027
Rough$35,427$36,086$36,886
Sell my 2020 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2020 GMC Canyon 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,391$26,389$27,614
Clean$25,032$26,014$27,217
Average$24,314$25,264$26,425
Rough$23,596$24,514$25,633
Sell my 2020 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2020 GMC Canyon Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,084$42,881$43,866
Clean$41,488$42,272$43,236
Average$40,298$41,053$41,978
Rough$39,108$39,834$40,719
Sell my 2020 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2020 GMC Canyon All Terrain 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB w/Leather (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,614$38,326$39,207
Clean$37,082$37,782$38,644
Average$36,018$36,692$37,519
Rough$34,954$35,603$36,394
Sell my 2020 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2020 GMC Canyon All Terrain 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB w/Cloth (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,933$37,634$38,497
Clean$36,411$37,099$37,945
Average$35,367$36,030$36,840
Rough$34,322$34,960$35,735
Sell my 2020 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 GMC Canyon on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 GMC Canyon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $41,488 for one in "Clean" condition and about $42,272 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Canyon is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 GMC Canyon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $41,488 for one in "Clean" condition and about $42,272 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2020 GMC Canyon, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2020 GMC Canyon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $41,488 for one in "Clean" condition and about $42,272 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2020 GMC Canyon. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2020 GMC Canyon and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2020 GMC Canyon ranges from $39,108 to $43,866, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2020 GMC Canyon is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.