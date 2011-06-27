Estimated values
1993 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$561
|$1,200
|$1,525
|Clean
|$501
|$1,070
|$1,365
|Average
|$380
|$811
|$1,045
|Rough
|$258
|$553
|$725
Estimated values
1993 GMC Sierra 2500 SLX 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$528
|$1,188
|$1,525
|Clean
|$471
|$1,060
|$1,365
|Average
|$357
|$804
|$1,045
|Rough
|$243
|$547
|$725
Estimated values
1993 GMC Sierra 2500 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$515
|$1,184
|$1,525
|Clean
|$460
|$1,057
|$1,365
|Average
|$348
|$801
|$1,045
|Rough
|$237
|$546
|$725
Estimated values
1993 GMC Sierra 2500 SLX 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$596
|$1,213
|$1,525
|Clean
|$532
|$1,082
|$1,365
|Average
|$403
|$820
|$1,045
|Rough
|$274
|$559
|$725
Estimated values
1993 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$644
|$1,296
|$1,628
|Clean
|$574
|$1,156
|$1,457
|Average
|$435
|$877
|$1,115
|Rough
|$296
|$597
|$774
Estimated values
1993 GMC Sierra 2500 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$583
|$1,207
|$1,525
|Clean
|$520
|$1,077
|$1,365
|Average
|$394
|$817
|$1,045
|Rough
|$269
|$556
|$725
Estimated values
1993 GMC Sierra 2500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$577
|$1,205
|$1,525
|Clean
|$515
|$1,075
|$1,365
|Average
|$390
|$815
|$1,045
|Rough
|$266
|$555
|$725
Estimated values
1993 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$673
|$1,323
|$1,654
|Clean
|$601
|$1,181
|$1,480
|Average
|$455
|$895
|$1,133
|Rough
|$310
|$610
|$786
Estimated values
1993 GMC Sierra 2500 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$635
|$1,254
|$1,567
|Clean
|$566
|$1,119
|$1,403
|Average
|$429
|$848
|$1,074
|Rough
|$292
|$578
|$745
Estimated values
1993 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$515
|$1,184
|$1,525
|Clean
|$460
|$1,057
|$1,365
|Average
|$348
|$801
|$1,045
|Rough
|$237
|$546
|$725
Estimated values
1993 GMC Sierra 2500 SLX 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$652
|$1,282
|$1,603
|Clean
|$581
|$1,144
|$1,435
|Average
|$441
|$867
|$1,098
|Rough
|$300
|$591
|$762
Estimated values
1993 GMC Sierra 2500 SLX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$598
|$1,213
|$1,525
|Clean
|$533
|$1,082
|$1,365
|Average
|$404
|$820
|$1,045
|Rough
|$275
|$559
|$725
Estimated values
1993 GMC Sierra 2500 SLX 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$675
|$1,291
|$1,603
|Clean
|$602
|$1,152
|$1,435
|Average
|$456
|$873
|$1,098
|Rough
|$311
|$595
|$762
Estimated values
1993 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$765
|$1,339
|$1,628
|Clean
|$682
|$1,194
|$1,457
|Average
|$517
|$906
|$1,115
|Rough
|$352
|$617
|$774
Estimated values
1993 GMC Sierra 2500 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$569
|$1,202
|$1,525
|Clean
|$508
|$1,073
|$1,365
|Average
|$385
|$813
|$1,045
|Rough
|$262
|$554
|$725
Estimated values
1993 GMC Sierra 2500 SLX 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$686
|$1,243
|$1,525
|Clean
|$612
|$1,109
|$1,365
|Average
|$464
|$841
|$1,045
|Rough
|$316
|$573
|$725
Estimated values
1993 GMC Sierra 2500 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$635
|$1,254
|$1,567
|Clean
|$566
|$1,119
|$1,403
|Average
|$429
|$848
|$1,074
|Rough
|$292
|$578
|$745
Estimated values
1993 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$589
|$1,209
|$1,525
|Clean
|$525
|$1,078
|$1,365
|Average
|$398
|$818
|$1,045
|Rough
|$271
|$557
|$725