Estimated values
2015 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,708
|$16,156
|$18,643
|Clean
|$13,348
|$15,730
|$18,109
|Average
|$12,627
|$14,878
|$17,043
|Rough
|$11,907
|$14,027
|$15,976
Estimated values
2015 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,837
|$15,313
|$17,821
|Clean
|$12,499
|$14,909
|$17,311
|Average
|$11,825
|$14,102
|$16,291
|Rough
|$11,150
|$13,295
|$15,271
Estimated values
2015 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,590
|$18,905
|$22,252
|Clean
|$15,180
|$18,407
|$21,615
|Average
|$14,361
|$17,411
|$20,342
|Rough
|$13,542
|$16,414
|$19,068
Estimated values
2015 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,793
|$20,997
|$24,251
|Clean
|$17,325
|$20,444
|$23,557
|Average
|$16,391
|$19,337
|$22,169
|Rough
|$15,456
|$18,230
|$20,781
Estimated values
2015 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,210
|$19,658
|$23,139
|Clean
|$15,784
|$19,140
|$22,477
|Average
|$14,933
|$18,104
|$21,152
|Rough
|$14,081
|$17,068
|$19,828
Estimated values
2015 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,758
|$15,471
|$18,210
|Clean
|$12,423
|$15,064
|$17,689
|Average
|$11,752
|$14,248
|$16,646
|Rough
|$11,082
|$13,433
|$15,604
Estimated values
2015 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,612
|$14,082
|$16,575
|Clean
|$11,307
|$13,711
|$16,101
|Average
|$10,697
|$12,968
|$15,152
|Rough
|$10,087
|$12,226
|$14,204
Estimated values
2015 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,696
|$20,248
|$23,832
|Clean
|$16,257
|$19,714
|$23,150
|Average
|$15,380
|$18,647
|$21,786
|Rough
|$14,503
|$17,580
|$20,422