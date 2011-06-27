Estimated values
1991 Geo Storm GSi 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,953
|$3,531
|$3,853
|Clean
|$2,608
|$3,126
|$3,413
|Average
|$1,918
|$2,318
|$2,535
|Rough
|$1,227
|$1,510
|$1,656
Estimated values
1991 Geo Storm 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,695
|$3,341
|$3,699
|Clean
|$2,380
|$2,959
|$3,277
|Average
|$1,750
|$2,194
|$2,434
|Rough
|$1,120
|$1,429
|$1,590
Estimated values
1991 Geo Storm 2+2 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,710
|$3,261
|$3,567
|Clean
|$2,393
|$2,887
|$3,160
|Average
|$1,760
|$2,141
|$2,347
|Rough
|$1,126
|$1,394
|$1,533