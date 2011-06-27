Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLT 3dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,750
|$4,900
|$5,991
|Clean
|$2,457
|$4,377
|$5,368
|Average
|$1,870
|$3,333
|$4,121
|Rough
|$1,284
|$2,288
|$2,874
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,933
|$3,093
|$3,677
|Clean
|$1,727
|$2,763
|$3,294
|Average
|$1,315
|$2,104
|$2,529
|Rough
|$902
|$1,444
|$1,764
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,931
|$3,439
|$4,206
|Clean
|$1,725
|$3,072
|$3,768
|Average
|$1,313
|$2,339
|$2,893
|Rough
|$901
|$1,606
|$2,018
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,991
|$5,328
|$6,515
|Clean
|$2,672
|$4,760
|$5,837
|Average
|$2,034
|$3,624
|$4,481
|Rough
|$1,396
|$2,488
|$3,125
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SL 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,972
|$3,514
|$4,296
|Clean
|$1,762
|$3,139
|$3,849
|Average
|$1,341
|$2,390
|$2,955
|Rough
|$920
|$1,641
|$2,061
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SL 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,991
|$3,547
|$4,338
|Clean
|$1,779
|$3,169
|$3,886
|Average
|$1,354
|$2,413
|$2,984
|Rough
|$929
|$1,656
|$2,081
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,250
|$4,007
|$4,900
|Clean
|$2,010
|$3,580
|$4,390
|Average
|$1,530
|$2,726
|$3,370
|Rough
|$1,050
|$1,871
|$2,351
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra 2500 SL 3dr Extended Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,919
|$3,132
|$3,744
|Clean
|$1,714
|$2,798
|$3,354
|Average
|$1,305
|$2,130
|$2,575
|Rough
|$896
|$1,462
|$1,796
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SL 3dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,793
|$3,195
|$3,905
|Clean
|$1,602
|$2,854
|$3,499
|Average
|$1,219
|$2,173
|$2,686
|Rough
|$837
|$1,492
|$1,874
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,000
|$3,191
|$3,791
|Clean
|$1,787
|$2,851
|$3,397
|Average
|$1,360
|$2,170
|$2,608
|Rough
|$934
|$1,490
|$1,819
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,268
|$4,041
|$4,941
|Clean
|$2,026
|$3,610
|$4,427
|Average
|$1,542
|$2,748
|$3,398
|Rough
|$1,058
|$1,887
|$2,370
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,743
|$2,813
|$3,352
|Clean
|$1,557
|$2,513
|$3,003
|Average
|$1,185
|$1,913
|$2,306
|Rough
|$814
|$1,313
|$1,608
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,965
|$3,637
|$4,488
|Clean
|$1,756
|$3,249
|$4,021
|Average
|$1,337
|$2,474
|$3,087
|Rough
|$917
|$1,698
|$2,153
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra 2500 SLT 3dr Extended Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,242
|$3,613
|$4,302
|Clean
|$2,003
|$3,227
|$3,855
|Average
|$1,525
|$2,457
|$2,959
|Rough
|$1,046
|$1,687
|$2,064
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra 2500 SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,828
|$3,255
|$3,981
|Clean
|$1,633
|$2,908
|$3,566
|Average
|$1,243
|$2,214
|$2,738
|Rough
|$853
|$1,520
|$1,910
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 3dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,762
|$3,139
|$3,838
|Clean
|$1,574
|$2,805
|$3,439
|Average
|$1,198
|$2,135
|$2,640
|Rough
|$823
|$1,466
|$1,841
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE 3dr Extended Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,864
|$3,319
|$4,059
|Clean
|$1,665
|$2,965
|$3,637
|Average
|$1,267
|$2,258
|$2,792
|Rough
|$870
|$1,550
|$1,947
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,134
|$3,803
|$4,649
|Clean
|$1,906
|$3,398
|$4,166
|Average
|$1,451
|$2,587
|$3,198
|Rough
|$996
|$1,776
|$2,230