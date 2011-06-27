Estimated values
1997 GMC Jimmy SLS Sport 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,383
|$2,867
|$3,621
|Clean
|$1,239
|$2,570
|$3,256
|Average
|$952
|$1,975
|$2,527
|Rough
|$665
|$1,380
|$1,797
Estimated values
1997 GMC Jimmy SLS Sport 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,033
|$1,923
|$2,375
|Clean
|$925
|$1,724
|$2,135
|Average
|$711
|$1,325
|$1,657
|Rough
|$496
|$926
|$1,178
Estimated values
1997 GMC Jimmy SLE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,074
|$2,002
|$2,471
|Clean
|$962
|$1,794
|$2,222
|Average
|$739
|$1,379
|$1,724
|Rough
|$516
|$964
|$1,226
Estimated values
1997 GMC Jimmy SL 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,223
|$2,077
|$2,507
|Clean
|$1,096
|$1,862
|$2,254
|Average
|$842
|$1,431
|$1,749
|Rough
|$588
|$1,000
|$1,244
Estimated values
1997 GMC Jimmy SLS Sport 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,091
|$2,008
|$2,470
|Clean
|$978
|$1,800
|$2,221
|Average
|$751
|$1,383
|$1,724
|Rough
|$524
|$967
|$1,226
Estimated values
1997 GMC Jimmy SLE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,643
|$2,431
|$2,821
|Clean
|$1,472
|$2,179
|$2,537
|Average
|$1,131
|$1,675
|$1,968
|Rough
|$789
|$1,171
|$1,400
Estimated values
1997 GMC Jimmy SL 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$926
|$1,861
|$2,337
|Clean
|$830
|$1,668
|$2,101
|Average
|$637
|$1,282
|$1,630
|Rough
|$445
|$896
|$1,160
Estimated values
1997 GMC Jimmy SL 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,188
|$2,351
|$2,940
|Clean
|$1,065
|$2,107
|$2,643
|Average
|$818
|$1,619
|$2,051
|Rough
|$571
|$1,132
|$1,459
Estimated values
1997 GMC Jimmy SLT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,619
|$2,488
|$2,920
|Clean
|$1,451
|$2,230
|$2,626
|Average
|$1,115
|$1,714
|$2,037
|Rough
|$778
|$1,198
|$1,449
Estimated values
1997 GMC Jimmy SLT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,201
|$2,450
|$3,084
|Clean
|$1,076
|$2,196
|$2,774
|Average
|$826
|$1,688
|$2,152
|Rough
|$577
|$1,179
|$1,531
Estimated values
1997 GMC Jimmy SL 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,095
|$2,182
|$2,734
|Clean
|$981
|$1,955
|$2,458
|Average
|$754
|$1,503
|$1,907
|Rough
|$526
|$1,050
|$1,357
Estimated values
1997 GMC Jimmy SLS Sport 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,014
|$1,879
|$2,316
|Clean
|$909
|$1,684
|$2,082
|Average
|$698
|$1,294
|$1,616
|Rough
|$487
|$905
|$1,149