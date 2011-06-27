Estimated values
1991 GMC R/V 3500 Series 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$514
|$1,181
|$1,521
|Clean
|$458
|$1,054
|$1,362
|Average
|$347
|$799
|$1,042
|Rough
|$237
|$544
|$723
