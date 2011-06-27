Estimated values
2011 GMC Canyon Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,258
|$9,516
|$11,133
|Clean
|$6,870
|$8,992
|$10,499
|Average
|$6,092
|$7,944
|$9,232
|Rough
|$5,315
|$6,896
|$7,965
Estimated values
2011 GMC Canyon SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,692
|$6,327
|$6,793
|Clean
|$5,387
|$5,978
|$6,406
|Average
|$4,777
|$5,281
|$5,633
|Rough
|$4,168
|$4,585
|$4,860
Estimated values
2011 GMC Canyon Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,154
|$5,724
|$6,142
|Clean
|$4,878
|$5,409
|$5,793
|Average
|$4,326
|$4,778
|$5,094
|Rough
|$3,774
|$4,148
|$4,395
Estimated values
2011 GMC Canyon Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,835
|$7,968
|$9,490
|Clean
|$5,522
|$7,529
|$8,950
|Average
|$4,897
|$6,651
|$7,870
|Rough
|$4,272
|$5,774
|$6,790
Estimated values
2011 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,489
|$13,204
|$15,152
|Clean
|$9,927
|$12,477
|$14,290
|Average
|$8,804
|$11,023
|$12,565
|Rough
|$7,680
|$9,569
|$10,841
Estimated values
2011 GMC Canyon Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,906
|$8,416
|$9,503
|Clean
|$6,536
|$7,953
|$8,962
|Average
|$5,797
|$7,026
|$7,880
|Rough
|$5,057
|$6,099
|$6,799
Estimated values
2011 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,673
|$12,260
|$14,115
|Clean
|$9,155
|$11,585
|$13,312
|Average
|$8,119
|$10,235
|$11,706
|Rough
|$7,083
|$8,885
|$10,099
Estimated values
2011 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,554
|$12,229
|$14,146
|Clean
|$9,042
|$11,555
|$13,341
|Average
|$8,019
|$10,209
|$11,731
|Rough
|$6,996
|$8,862
|$10,121
Estimated values
2011 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,957
|$13,119
|$14,678
|Clean
|$10,370
|$12,396
|$13,843
|Average
|$9,197
|$10,952
|$12,172
|Rough
|$8,023
|$9,507
|$10,502
Estimated values
2011 GMC Canyon SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,179
|$8,996
|$10,301
|Clean
|$6,794
|$8,501
|$9,715
|Average
|$6,025
|$7,510
|$8,542
|Rough
|$5,257
|$6,519
|$7,370
Estimated values
2011 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,920
|$11,475
|$13,307
|Clean
|$8,442
|$10,843
|$12,550
|Average
|$7,487
|$9,580
|$11,035
|Rough
|$6,532
|$8,316
|$9,521
Estimated values
2011 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,491
|$12,099
|$13,968
|Clean
|$8,983
|$11,433
|$13,174
|Average
|$7,966
|$10,100
|$11,584
|Rough
|$6,950
|$8,768
|$9,994
Estimated values
2011 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,492
|$9,982
|$11,762
|Clean
|$7,090
|$9,432
|$11,093
|Average
|$6,288
|$8,333
|$9,754
|Rough
|$5,486
|$7,233
|$8,416
Estimated values
2011 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,901
|$11,460
|$13,292
|Clean
|$8,424
|$10,829
|$12,536
|Average
|$7,471
|$9,567
|$11,023
|Rough
|$6,518
|$8,305
|$9,511