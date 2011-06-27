  1. Home
2011 GMC Canyon Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2011 GMC Canyon Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,258$9,516$11,133
Clean$6,870$8,992$10,499
Average$6,092$7,944$9,232
Rough$5,315$6,896$7,965
Estimated values
2011 GMC Canyon SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,692$6,327$6,793
Clean$5,387$5,978$6,406
Average$4,777$5,281$5,633
Rough$4,168$4,585$4,860
Estimated values
2011 GMC Canyon Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,154$5,724$6,142
Clean$4,878$5,409$5,793
Average$4,326$4,778$5,094
Rough$3,774$4,148$4,395
Estimated values
2011 GMC Canyon Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,835$7,968$9,490
Clean$5,522$7,529$8,950
Average$4,897$6,651$7,870
Rough$4,272$5,774$6,790
Estimated values
2011 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,489$13,204$15,152
Clean$9,927$12,477$14,290
Average$8,804$11,023$12,565
Rough$7,680$9,569$10,841
Estimated values
2011 GMC Canyon Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,906$8,416$9,503
Clean$6,536$7,953$8,962
Average$5,797$7,026$7,880
Rough$5,057$6,099$6,799
Estimated values
2011 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,673$12,260$14,115
Clean$9,155$11,585$13,312
Average$8,119$10,235$11,706
Rough$7,083$8,885$10,099
Estimated values
2011 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,554$12,229$14,146
Clean$9,042$11,555$13,341
Average$8,019$10,209$11,731
Rough$6,996$8,862$10,121
Estimated values
2011 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,957$13,119$14,678
Clean$10,370$12,396$13,843
Average$9,197$10,952$12,172
Rough$8,023$9,507$10,502
Estimated values
2011 GMC Canyon SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,179$8,996$10,301
Clean$6,794$8,501$9,715
Average$6,025$7,510$8,542
Rough$5,257$6,519$7,370
Estimated values
2011 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,920$11,475$13,307
Clean$8,442$10,843$12,550
Average$7,487$9,580$11,035
Rough$6,532$8,316$9,521
Estimated values
2011 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,491$12,099$13,968
Clean$8,983$11,433$13,174
Average$7,966$10,100$11,584
Rough$6,950$8,768$9,994
Estimated values
2011 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,492$9,982$11,762
Clean$7,090$9,432$11,093
Average$6,288$8,333$9,754
Rough$5,486$7,233$8,416
Estimated values
2011 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,901$11,460$13,292
Clean$8,424$10,829$12,536
Average$7,471$9,567$11,023
Rough$6,518$8,305$9,511
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 GMC Canyon on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 GMC Canyon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,522 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,529 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 GMC Canyon. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 GMC Canyon and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 GMC Canyon ranges from $4,272 to $9,490, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 GMC Canyon is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.