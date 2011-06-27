  1. Home
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI 4dr Wagon w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,618$10,511$13,064
Clean$7,170$9,904$12,266
Average$6,276$8,692$10,669
Rough$5,382$7,479$9,073
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI 4dr Wagon w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,437$10,057$12,377
Clean$7,001$9,477$11,621
Average$6,127$8,316$10,109
Rough$5,254$7,156$8,596
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen S 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,149$8,972$11,445
Clean$5,788$8,455$10,746
Average$5,066$7,420$9,347
Rough$4,344$6,385$7,949
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI 4dr Wagon w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,376$9,879$12,100
Clean$6,943$9,309$11,361
Average$6,077$8,170$9,882
Rough$5,211$7,030$8,403
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,167$9,743$12,024
Clean$6,746$9,181$11,289
Average$5,905$8,057$9,820
Rough$5,063$6,933$8,351
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen SE 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,201$8,408$10,363
Clean$5,837$7,923$9,730
Average$5,109$6,953$8,463
Rough$4,380$5,983$7,197
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen SE PZEV 4dr Wagon w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,506$8,721$10,687
Clean$6,124$8,218$10,034
Average$5,360$7,212$8,728
Rough$4,596$6,206$7,422
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI 4dr Wagon w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,675$10,567$13,119
Clean$7,225$9,957$12,318
Average$6,323$8,738$10,715
Rough$5,422$7,519$9,111
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,401$9,944$12,198
Clean$6,967$9,370$11,452
Average$6,098$8,223$9,962
Rough$5,229$7,076$8,471
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen S PZEV 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,434$7,594$9,497
Clean$5,115$7,156$8,916
Average$4,477$6,280$7,756
Rough$3,839$5,404$6,595
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen S 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,259$7,475$9,422
Clean$4,951$7,044$8,846
Average$4,333$6,181$7,695
Rough$3,716$5,319$6,543
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen SE PZEV 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,886$8,085$10,027
Clean$5,541$7,619$9,415
Average$4,849$6,686$8,189
Rough$4,158$5,753$6,964
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen SE 4dr Wagon w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,617$8,931$10,982
Clean$6,228$8,416$10,311
Average$5,451$7,386$8,969
Rough$4,674$6,355$7,627
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen S PZEV 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,036$6,862$8,480
Clean$4,740$6,467$7,962
Average$4,149$5,675$6,925
Rough$3,558$4,883$5,889
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,115 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,156 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,115 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,156 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,115 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,156 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen ranges from $3,839 to $9,497, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.