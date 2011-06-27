Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI 4dr Wagon w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,618
|$10,511
|$13,064
|Clean
|$7,170
|$9,904
|$12,266
|Average
|$6,276
|$8,692
|$10,669
|Rough
|$5,382
|$7,479
|$9,073
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI 4dr Wagon w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,437
|$10,057
|$12,377
|Clean
|$7,001
|$9,477
|$11,621
|Average
|$6,127
|$8,316
|$10,109
|Rough
|$5,254
|$7,156
|$8,596
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen S 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,149
|$8,972
|$11,445
|Clean
|$5,788
|$8,455
|$10,746
|Average
|$5,066
|$7,420
|$9,347
|Rough
|$4,344
|$6,385
|$7,949
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI 4dr Wagon w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,376
|$9,879
|$12,100
|Clean
|$6,943
|$9,309
|$11,361
|Average
|$6,077
|$8,170
|$9,882
|Rough
|$5,211
|$7,030
|$8,403
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,167
|$9,743
|$12,024
|Clean
|$6,746
|$9,181
|$11,289
|Average
|$5,905
|$8,057
|$9,820
|Rough
|$5,063
|$6,933
|$8,351
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen SE 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,201
|$8,408
|$10,363
|Clean
|$5,837
|$7,923
|$9,730
|Average
|$5,109
|$6,953
|$8,463
|Rough
|$4,380
|$5,983
|$7,197
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen SE PZEV 4dr Wagon w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,506
|$8,721
|$10,687
|Clean
|$6,124
|$8,218
|$10,034
|Average
|$5,360
|$7,212
|$8,728
|Rough
|$4,596
|$6,206
|$7,422
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI 4dr Wagon w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,675
|$10,567
|$13,119
|Clean
|$7,225
|$9,957
|$12,318
|Average
|$6,323
|$8,738
|$10,715
|Rough
|$5,422
|$7,519
|$9,111
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,401
|$9,944
|$12,198
|Clean
|$6,967
|$9,370
|$11,452
|Average
|$6,098
|$8,223
|$9,962
|Rough
|$5,229
|$7,076
|$8,471
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen S PZEV 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,434
|$7,594
|$9,497
|Clean
|$5,115
|$7,156
|$8,916
|Average
|$4,477
|$6,280
|$7,756
|Rough
|$3,839
|$5,404
|$6,595
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen S 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,259
|$7,475
|$9,422
|Clean
|$4,951
|$7,044
|$8,846
|Average
|$4,333
|$6,181
|$7,695
|Rough
|$3,716
|$5,319
|$6,543
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen SE PZEV 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,886
|$8,085
|$10,027
|Clean
|$5,541
|$7,619
|$9,415
|Average
|$4,849
|$6,686
|$8,189
|Rough
|$4,158
|$5,753
|$6,964
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen SE 4dr Wagon w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,617
|$8,931
|$10,982
|Clean
|$6,228
|$8,416
|$10,311
|Average
|$5,451
|$7,386
|$8,969
|Rough
|$4,674
|$6,355
|$7,627
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen S PZEV 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,036
|$6,862
|$8,480
|Clean
|$4,740
|$6,467
|$7,962
|Average
|$4,149
|$5,675
|$6,925
|Rough
|$3,558
|$4,883
|$5,889