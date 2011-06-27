Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta GL PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,321
|$2,243
|$2,737
|Clean
|$1,176
|$1,998
|$2,441
|Average
|$885
|$1,510
|$1,847
|Rough
|$594
|$1,021
|$1,254
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta GLI 1.8T 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,809
|$2,980
|$3,608
|Clean
|$1,610
|$2,655
|$3,217
|Average
|$1,212
|$2,006
|$2,435
|Rough
|$814
|$1,357
|$1,653
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta New TDI 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,756
|$2,942
|$3,578
|Clean
|$1,562
|$2,621
|$3,190
|Average
|$1,176
|$1,980
|$2,415
|Rough
|$790
|$1,340
|$1,639
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 1.8T 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,628
|$2,713
|$3,296
|Clean
|$1,448
|$2,418
|$2,938
|Average
|$1,090
|$1,827
|$2,224
|Rough
|$732
|$1,236
|$1,510
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta New Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,490
|$2,659
|$3,284
|Clean
|$1,326
|$2,369
|$2,928
|Average
|$998
|$1,790
|$2,216
|Rough
|$670
|$1,211
|$1,505
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,510
|$2,624
|$3,222
|Clean
|$1,344
|$2,338
|$2,873
|Average
|$1,011
|$1,767
|$2,174
|Rough
|$679
|$1,195
|$1,476
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta New 2.5 PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,524
|$2,568
|$3,128
|Clean
|$1,356
|$2,288
|$2,789
|Average
|$1,021
|$1,729
|$2,111
|Rough
|$685
|$1,170
|$1,433
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta New Value Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,881
|$3,654
|$4,604
|Clean
|$1,674
|$3,256
|$4,105
|Average
|$1,260
|$2,460
|$3,108
|Rough
|$846
|$1,664
|$2,110
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta GL TDI 4dr Wagon (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,543
|$5,605
|$7,244
|Clean
|$2,263
|$4,995
|$6,459
|Average
|$1,703
|$3,774
|$4,889
|Rough
|$1,144
|$2,553
|$3,319
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 1.8T 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,699
|$2,823
|$3,425
|Clean
|$1,512
|$2,515
|$3,054
|Average
|$1,138
|$1,900
|$2,312
|Rough
|$764
|$1,286
|$1,569
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta GLS TDI 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,615
|$2,884
|$3,565
|Clean
|$1,437
|$2,570
|$3,179
|Average
|$1,082
|$1,942
|$2,406
|Rough
|$726
|$1,314
|$1,633
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta GLS TDI 4dr Wagon (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,765
|$2,967
|$3,611
|Clean
|$1,570
|$2,644
|$3,220
|Average
|$1,182
|$1,998
|$2,437
|Rough
|$794
|$1,351
|$1,654
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta GL 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,389
|$2,349
|$2,863
|Clean
|$1,236
|$2,093
|$2,553
|Average
|$931
|$1,581
|$1,932
|Rough
|$625
|$1,070
|$1,312
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta New TDI 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,763
|$2,916
|$3,533
|Clean
|$1,569
|$2,598
|$3,151
|Average
|$1,181
|$1,963
|$2,385
|Rough
|$793
|$1,328
|$1,619
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta GLS TDI 4dr Wagon (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,811
|$3,004
|$3,644
|Clean
|$1,612
|$2,677
|$3,249
|Average
|$1,213
|$2,022
|$2,459
|Rough
|$814
|$1,368
|$1,670
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta GL TDI 4dr Wagon (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,547
|$2,590
|$3,149
|Clean
|$1,377
|$2,308
|$2,808
|Average
|$1,036
|$1,743
|$2,125
|Rough
|$696
|$1,179
|$1,443
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta GLI 1.8T 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,727
|$2,722
|$3,256
|Clean
|$1,537
|$2,426
|$2,903
|Average
|$1,157
|$1,833
|$2,197
|Rough
|$777
|$1,240
|$1,492
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta GLS PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,519
|$2,547
|$3,100
|Clean
|$1,351
|$2,270
|$2,764
|Average
|$1,017
|$1,715
|$2,092
|Rough
|$683
|$1,160
|$1,420
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta GLS TDI 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,671
|$2,612
|$3,118
|Clean
|$1,487
|$2,328
|$2,780
|Average
|$1,119
|$1,759
|$2,104
|Rough
|$752
|$1,190
|$1,428
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta New 2.5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,563
|$2,646
|$3,226
|Clean
|$1,391
|$2,358
|$2,876
|Average
|$1,047
|$1,781
|$2,177
|Rough
|$703
|$1,205
|$1,478
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta New Value Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,378
|$2,367
|$2,896
|Clean
|$1,226
|$2,109
|$2,582
|Average
|$923
|$1,593
|$1,955
|Rough
|$620
|$1,078
|$1,327
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta GL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,501
|$2,897
|$3,645
|Clean
|$1,336
|$2,581
|$3,250
|Average
|$1,005
|$1,950
|$2,460
|Rough
|$675
|$1,319
|$1,670
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,543
|$2,567
|$3,115
|Clean
|$1,373
|$2,287
|$2,777
|Average
|$1,034
|$1,728
|$2,102
|Rough
|$694
|$1,169
|$1,427
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,375
|$2,338
|$2,854
|Clean
|$1,224
|$2,084
|$2,545
|Average
|$921
|$1,574
|$1,926
|Rough
|$618
|$1,065
|$1,308
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta New 2.5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,516
|$2,565
|$3,128
|Clean
|$1,349
|$2,286
|$2,789
|Average
|$1,016
|$1,727
|$2,111
|Rough
|$682
|$1,168
|$1,433
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta New Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,679
|$3,090
|$3,845
|Clean
|$1,494
|$2,753
|$3,428
|Average
|$1,125
|$2,080
|$2,595
|Rough
|$755
|$1,407
|$1,762
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta New 2.5 PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,592
|$2,671
|$3,250
|Clean
|$1,417
|$2,380
|$2,898
|Average
|$1,066
|$1,798
|$2,193
|Rough
|$716
|$1,217
|$1,489
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta GL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,302
|$2,308
|$2,847
|Clean
|$1,159
|$2,057
|$2,538
|Average
|$872
|$1,554
|$1,921
|Rough
|$586
|$1,051
|$1,304
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta GL 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,367
|$2,411
|$2,971
|Clean
|$1,217
|$2,148
|$2,649
|Average
|$916
|$1,623
|$2,005
|Rough
|$615
|$1,098
|$1,361
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta GL PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,381
|$2,336
|$2,847
|Clean
|$1,229
|$2,081
|$2,538
|Average
|$925
|$1,573
|$1,921
|Rough
|$621
|$1,064
|$1,304
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta GLS PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,460
|$2,457
|$2,992
|Clean
|$1,299
|$2,190
|$2,667
|Average
|$978
|$1,654
|$2,019
|Rough
|$656
|$1,119
|$1,371
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,389
|$2,433
|$2,992
|Clean
|$1,236
|$2,168
|$2,667
|Average
|$931
|$1,638
|$2,019
|Rough
|$625
|$1,108
|$1,371