2005 Volkswagen Jetta Value

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta GL PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,321$2,243$2,737
Clean$1,176$1,998$2,441
Average$885$1,510$1,847
Rough$594$1,021$1,254
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta GLI 1.8T 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,809$2,980$3,608
Clean$1,610$2,655$3,217
Average$1,212$2,006$2,435
Rough$814$1,357$1,653
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta New TDI 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,756$2,942$3,578
Clean$1,562$2,621$3,190
Average$1,176$1,980$2,415
Rough$790$1,340$1,639
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 1.8T 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,628$2,713$3,296
Clean$1,448$2,418$2,938
Average$1,090$1,827$2,224
Rough$732$1,236$1,510
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta New Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,490$2,659$3,284
Clean$1,326$2,369$2,928
Average$998$1,790$2,216
Rough$670$1,211$1,505
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,510$2,624$3,222
Clean$1,344$2,338$2,873
Average$1,011$1,767$2,174
Rough$679$1,195$1,476
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta New 2.5 PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,524$2,568$3,128
Clean$1,356$2,288$2,789
Average$1,021$1,729$2,111
Rough$685$1,170$1,433
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta New Value Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,881$3,654$4,604
Clean$1,674$3,256$4,105
Average$1,260$2,460$3,108
Rough$846$1,664$2,110
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta GL TDI 4dr Wagon (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,543$5,605$7,244
Clean$2,263$4,995$6,459
Average$1,703$3,774$4,889
Rough$1,144$2,553$3,319
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 1.8T 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,699$2,823$3,425
Clean$1,512$2,515$3,054
Average$1,138$1,900$2,312
Rough$764$1,286$1,569
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta GLS TDI 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,615$2,884$3,565
Clean$1,437$2,570$3,179
Average$1,082$1,942$2,406
Rough$726$1,314$1,633
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta GLS TDI 4dr Wagon (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,765$2,967$3,611
Clean$1,570$2,644$3,220
Average$1,182$1,998$2,437
Rough$794$1,351$1,654
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta GL 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,389$2,349$2,863
Clean$1,236$2,093$2,553
Average$931$1,581$1,932
Rough$625$1,070$1,312
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta New TDI 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,763$2,916$3,533
Clean$1,569$2,598$3,151
Average$1,181$1,963$2,385
Rough$793$1,328$1,619
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta GLS TDI 4dr Wagon (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,811$3,004$3,644
Clean$1,612$2,677$3,249
Average$1,213$2,022$2,459
Rough$814$1,368$1,670
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta GL TDI 4dr Wagon (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,547$2,590$3,149
Clean$1,377$2,308$2,808
Average$1,036$1,743$2,125
Rough$696$1,179$1,443
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta GLI 1.8T 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,727$2,722$3,256
Clean$1,537$2,426$2,903
Average$1,157$1,833$2,197
Rough$777$1,240$1,492
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta GLS PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,519$2,547$3,100
Clean$1,351$2,270$2,764
Average$1,017$1,715$2,092
Rough$683$1,160$1,420
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta GLS TDI 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,671$2,612$3,118
Clean$1,487$2,328$2,780
Average$1,119$1,759$2,104
Rough$752$1,190$1,428
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta New 2.5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,563$2,646$3,226
Clean$1,391$2,358$2,876
Average$1,047$1,781$2,177
Rough$703$1,205$1,478
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta New Value Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,378$2,367$2,896
Clean$1,226$2,109$2,582
Average$923$1,593$1,955
Rough$620$1,078$1,327
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta GL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,501$2,897$3,645
Clean$1,336$2,581$3,250
Average$1,005$1,950$2,460
Rough$675$1,319$1,670
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,543$2,567$3,115
Clean$1,373$2,287$2,777
Average$1,034$1,728$2,102
Rough$694$1,169$1,427
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,375$2,338$2,854
Clean$1,224$2,084$2,545
Average$921$1,574$1,926
Rough$618$1,065$1,308
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta New 2.5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,516$2,565$3,128
Clean$1,349$2,286$2,789
Average$1,016$1,727$2,111
Rough$682$1,168$1,433
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta New Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,679$3,090$3,845
Clean$1,494$2,753$3,428
Average$1,125$2,080$2,595
Rough$755$1,407$1,762
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta New 2.5 PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,592$2,671$3,250
Clean$1,417$2,380$2,898
Average$1,066$1,798$2,193
Rough$716$1,217$1,489
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta GL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,302$2,308$2,847
Clean$1,159$2,057$2,538
Average$872$1,554$1,921
Rough$586$1,051$1,304
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta GL 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,367$2,411$2,971
Clean$1,217$2,148$2,649
Average$916$1,623$2,005
Rough$615$1,098$1,361
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta GL PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,381$2,336$2,847
Clean$1,229$2,081$2,538
Average$925$1,573$1,921
Rough$621$1,064$1,304
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta GLS PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,460$2,457$2,992
Clean$1,299$2,190$2,667
Average$978$1,654$2,019
Rough$656$1,119$1,371
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,389$2,433$2,992
Clean$1,236$2,168$2,667
Average$931$1,638$2,019
Rough$625$1,108$1,371
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Volkswagen Jetta on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,176 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,998 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Jetta is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,176 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,998 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,176 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,998 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Volkswagen Jetta. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Volkswagen Jetta and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Volkswagen Jetta ranges from $594 to $2,737, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Volkswagen Jetta is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.