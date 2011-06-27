Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,078
|$14,017
|$16,220
|Clean
|$11,836
|$13,729
|$15,876
|Average
|$11,353
|$13,155
|$15,188
|Rough
|$10,870
|$12,581
|$14,500
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T Dune 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,796
|$18,129
|$20,783
|Clean
|$15,480
|$17,758
|$20,342
|Average
|$14,848
|$17,015
|$19,461
|Rough
|$14,216
|$16,272
|$18,579
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,650
|$15,882
|$18,418
|Clean
|$13,377
|$15,557
|$18,027
|Average
|$12,831
|$14,906
|$17,246
|Rough
|$12,285
|$14,255
|$16,464
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T Coast 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,807
|$15,977
|$18,442
|Clean
|$13,531
|$15,649
|$18,051
|Average
|$12,979
|$14,995
|$17,269
|Rough
|$12,426
|$14,340
|$16,486