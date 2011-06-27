Estimated values
2014 Toyota Venza LE 4dr Wagon AWD (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,762
|$13,443
|$14,958
|Clean
|$11,354
|$12,965
|$14,410
|Average
|$10,539
|$12,010
|$13,316
|Rough
|$9,723
|$11,054
|$12,221
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Venza LE 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,334
|$15,387
|$17,234
|Clean
|$12,872
|$14,840
|$16,603
|Average
|$11,947
|$13,746
|$15,342
|Rough
|$11,023
|$12,653
|$14,081
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Venza XLE 4dr Wagon (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,235
|$15,168
|$16,907
|Clean
|$12,776
|$14,629
|$16,288
|Average
|$11,859
|$13,551
|$15,051
|Rough
|$10,941
|$12,473
|$13,814
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Venza LE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,893
|$14,926
|$16,754
|Clean
|$12,446
|$14,395
|$16,141
|Average
|$11,552
|$13,334
|$14,915
|Rough
|$10,658
|$12,273
|$13,689
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Venza XLE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,697
|$16,845
|$18,778
|Clean
|$14,188
|$16,246
|$18,091
|Average
|$13,169
|$15,049
|$16,717
|Rough
|$12,150
|$13,852
|$15,343
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Venza Limited 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,850
|$17,823
|$19,600
|Clean
|$15,300
|$17,189
|$18,883
|Average
|$14,202
|$15,922
|$17,449
|Rough
|$13,103
|$14,656
|$16,015
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Venza LE 4dr Wagon (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,921
|$13,854
|$15,593
|Clean
|$11,508
|$13,361
|$15,023
|Average
|$10,681
|$12,377
|$13,882
|Rough
|$9,855
|$11,392
|$12,741
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Venza XLE 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,070
|$17,206
|$19,130
|Clean
|$14,547
|$16,594
|$18,430
|Average
|$13,502
|$15,371
|$17,030
|Rough
|$12,458
|$14,148
|$15,630
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Venza Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,671
|$18,800
|$20,719
|Clean
|$16,093
|$18,132
|$19,961
|Average
|$14,937
|$16,796
|$18,445
|Rough
|$13,781
|$15,460
|$16,929
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Venza XLE 4dr Wagon AWD (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,868
|$15,705
|$17,359
|Clean
|$13,387
|$15,147
|$16,724
|Average
|$12,426
|$14,030
|$15,454
|Rough
|$11,464
|$12,914
|$14,184