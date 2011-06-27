Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen EuroVan GLS 3dr Minivan (2.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,527
|$8,602
|$10,241
|Clean
|$5,099
|$7,934
|$9,450
|Average
|$4,243
|$6,599
|$7,868
|Rough
|$3,387
|$5,264
|$6,286
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen EuroVan MV 3dr Minivan (2.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,437
|$17,013
|$19,446
|Clean
|$11,474
|$15,693
|$17,944
|Average
|$9,547
|$13,053
|$14,940
|Rough
|$7,621
|$10,412
|$11,936