Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen GTI Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,310
|$11,496
|$13,502
|Clean
|$8,928
|$11,013
|$12,908
|Average
|$8,164
|$10,048
|$11,720
|Rough
|$7,400
|$9,082
|$10,531
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen GTI Driver's Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,852
|$12,319
|$14,578
|Clean
|$9,447
|$11,802
|$13,937
|Average
|$8,639
|$10,767
|$12,654
|Rough
|$7,830
|$9,732
|$11,371
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen GTI Driver's Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,894
|$12,114
|$14,151
|Clean
|$9,488
|$11,605
|$13,528
|Average
|$8,676
|$10,588
|$12,283
|Rough
|$7,864
|$9,570
|$11,038
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen GTI Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,925
|$11,071
|$13,039
|Clean
|$8,559
|$10,606
|$12,465
|Average
|$7,826
|$9,676
|$11,318
|Rough
|$7,093
|$8,746
|$10,170