Estimated values
1992 Toyota Previa LE All-Trac 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$603
|$1,253
|$1,580
|Clean
|$550
|$1,142
|$1,445
|Average
|$442
|$919
|$1,177
|Rough
|$335
|$697
|$908
Estimated values
1992 Toyota Previa Deluxe 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$483
|$1,110
|$1,425
|Clean
|$440
|$1,011
|$1,304
|Average
|$354
|$814
|$1,062
|Rough
|$268
|$617
|$819
Estimated values
1992 Toyota Previa Deluxe All-Trac 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$483
|$1,110
|$1,425
|Clean
|$440
|$1,011
|$1,304
|Average
|$354
|$814
|$1,062
|Rough
|$268
|$617
|$819
Estimated values
1992 Toyota Previa LE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$539
|$1,130
|$1,427
|Clean
|$491
|$1,030
|$1,305
|Average
|$396
|$829
|$1,063
|Rough
|$300
|$628
|$820