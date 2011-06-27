  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen CC
  4. Used 2010 Volkswagen CC
  5. Appraisal value

2010 Volkswagen CC Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen CC Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,491$5,225$6,354
Clean$3,221$4,826$5,866
Average$2,680$4,026$4,888
Rough$2,139$3,227$3,910
Sell my 2010 Volkswagen CC with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen CC near you
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen CC Sport 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 10/09 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,125$4,323$5,106
Clean$2,883$3,992$4,713
Average$2,398$3,331$3,928
Rough$1,914$2,670$3,142
Sell my 2010 Volkswagen CC with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen CC near you
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen CC VR6 4Motion 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,386$5,933$6,946
Clean$4,046$5,479$6,412
Average$3,366$4,572$5,343
Rough$2,687$3,664$4,274
Sell my 2010 Volkswagen CC with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen CC near you
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen CC Sport 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 10/09 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,219$4,544$5,409
Clean$2,970$4,196$4,993
Average$2,471$3,501$4,161
Rough$1,972$2,807$3,328
Sell my 2010 Volkswagen CC with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen CC near you
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen CC Luxury 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 10/09 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,781$5,270$6,244
Clean$3,488$4,867$5,764
Average$2,902$4,061$4,803
Rough$2,316$3,255$3,842
Sell my 2010 Volkswagen CC with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen CC near you
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,204$4,538$5,409
Clean$2,956$4,191$4,993
Average$2,459$3,497$4,161
Rough$1,963$2,803$3,328
Sell my 2010 Volkswagen CC with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen CC near you
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen CC VR6 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,633$4,468$5,021
Clean$3,351$4,127$4,635
Average$2,788$3,443$3,862
Rough$2,226$2,760$3,090
Sell my 2010 Volkswagen CC with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen CC near you
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen CC Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,251$4,607$5,493
Clean$2,999$4,254$5,070
Average$2,495$3,550$4,225
Rough$1,992$2,845$3,380
Sell my 2010 Volkswagen CC with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen CC near you
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen CC Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,381$4,490$5,219
Clean$3,119$4,147$4,817
Average$2,595$3,460$4,014
Rough$2,071$2,773$3,211
Sell my 2010 Volkswagen CC with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen CC near you
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen CC Luxury PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,683$5,076$5,989
Clean$3,398$4,688$5,528
Average$2,827$3,912$4,606
Rough$2,256$3,135$3,685
Sell my 2010 Volkswagen CC with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen CC near you
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,219$4,522$5,374
Clean$2,970$4,176$4,960
Average$2,471$3,485$4,133
Rough$1,972$2,793$3,306
Sell my 2010 Volkswagen CC with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen CC near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Volkswagen CC on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Volkswagen CC with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,221 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,826 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen CC is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Volkswagen CC with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,221 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,826 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 Volkswagen CC, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 Volkswagen CC with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,221 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,826 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Volkswagen CC. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 Volkswagen CC and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 Volkswagen CC ranges from $2,139 to $6,354, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Volkswagen CC is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.