Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen CC Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,491
|$5,225
|$6,354
|Clean
|$3,221
|$4,826
|$5,866
|Average
|$2,680
|$4,026
|$4,888
|Rough
|$2,139
|$3,227
|$3,910
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen CC Sport 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 10/09 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,125
|$4,323
|$5,106
|Clean
|$2,883
|$3,992
|$4,713
|Average
|$2,398
|$3,331
|$3,928
|Rough
|$1,914
|$2,670
|$3,142
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen CC VR6 4Motion 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,386
|$5,933
|$6,946
|Clean
|$4,046
|$5,479
|$6,412
|Average
|$3,366
|$4,572
|$5,343
|Rough
|$2,687
|$3,664
|$4,274
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen CC Sport 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 10/09 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,219
|$4,544
|$5,409
|Clean
|$2,970
|$4,196
|$4,993
|Average
|$2,471
|$3,501
|$4,161
|Rough
|$1,972
|$2,807
|$3,328
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen CC Luxury 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 10/09 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,781
|$5,270
|$6,244
|Clean
|$3,488
|$4,867
|$5,764
|Average
|$2,902
|$4,061
|$4,803
|Rough
|$2,316
|$3,255
|$3,842
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,204
|$4,538
|$5,409
|Clean
|$2,956
|$4,191
|$4,993
|Average
|$2,459
|$3,497
|$4,161
|Rough
|$1,963
|$2,803
|$3,328
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen CC VR6 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,633
|$4,468
|$5,021
|Clean
|$3,351
|$4,127
|$4,635
|Average
|$2,788
|$3,443
|$3,862
|Rough
|$2,226
|$2,760
|$3,090
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen CC Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,251
|$4,607
|$5,493
|Clean
|$2,999
|$4,254
|$5,070
|Average
|$2,495
|$3,550
|$4,225
|Rough
|$1,992
|$2,845
|$3,380
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen CC Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,381
|$4,490
|$5,219
|Clean
|$3,119
|$4,147
|$4,817
|Average
|$2,595
|$3,460
|$4,014
|Rough
|$2,071
|$2,773
|$3,211
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen CC Luxury PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,683
|$5,076
|$5,989
|Clean
|$3,398
|$4,688
|$5,528
|Average
|$2,827
|$3,912
|$4,606
|Rough
|$2,256
|$3,135
|$3,685
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,219
|$4,522
|$5,374
|Clean
|$2,970
|$4,176
|$4,960
|Average
|$2,471
|$3,485
|$4,133
|Rough
|$1,972
|$2,793
|$3,306