Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf TSI S 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,793
|$10,202
|$12,668
|Clean
|$7,438
|$9,748
|$12,067
|Average
|$6,728
|$8,838
|$10,866
|Rough
|$6,019
|$7,929
|$9,665
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf TDI S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,037
|$11,853
|$14,735
|Clean
|$8,626
|$11,325
|$14,036
|Average
|$7,803
|$10,268
|$12,639
|Rough
|$6,980
|$9,212
|$11,242
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf TSI SE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,438
|$11,870
|$14,380
|Clean
|$9,008
|$11,341
|$13,698
|Average
|$8,149
|$10,283
|$12,335
|Rough
|$7,290
|$9,225
|$10,971
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf TSI S 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,127
|$9,388
|$11,698
|Clean
|$6,802
|$8,969
|$11,144
|Average
|$6,153
|$8,133
|$10,035
|Rough
|$5,504
|$7,296
|$8,925
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf TDI SEL 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,249
|$13,088
|$16,008
|Clean
|$9,782
|$12,504
|$15,249
|Average
|$8,849
|$11,338
|$13,731
|Rough
|$7,915
|$10,171
|$12,213
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf TDI SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,820
|$12,552
|$15,361
|Clean
|$9,373
|$11,993
|$14,633
|Average
|$8,479
|$10,874
|$13,177
|Rough
|$7,585
|$9,756
|$11,720
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf TSI S 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,142
|$10,639
|$13,195
|Clean
|$7,771
|$10,165
|$12,570
|Average
|$7,030
|$9,217
|$11,319
|Rough
|$6,288
|$8,268
|$10,067
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf TSI S 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,173
|$9,680
|$12,233
|Clean
|$6,846
|$9,249
|$11,653
|Average
|$6,193
|$8,386
|$10,493
|Rough
|$5,540
|$7,523
|$9,333
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf TSI SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,204
|$12,833
|$15,546
|Clean
|$9,739
|$12,261
|$14,809
|Average
|$8,810
|$11,117
|$13,335
|Rough
|$7,881
|$9,974
|$11,861
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf TSI Launch Edition 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,854
|$9,066
|$11,328
|Clean
|$6,542
|$8,662
|$10,791
|Average
|$5,918
|$7,854
|$9,717
|Rough
|$5,294
|$7,046
|$8,643
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf TDI S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,159
|$11,905
|$14,718
|Clean
|$8,742
|$11,374
|$14,020
|Average
|$7,908
|$10,313
|$12,625
|Rough
|$7,074
|$9,252
|$11,229
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf TDI SEL 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,663
|$13,546
|$16,514
|Clean
|$10,177
|$12,943
|$15,731
|Average
|$9,206
|$11,735
|$14,165
|Rough
|$8,235
|$10,528
|$12,600
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf TDI SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,215
|$11,997
|$14,848
|Clean
|$8,795
|$11,462
|$14,144
|Average
|$7,956
|$10,393
|$12,736
|Rough
|$7,117
|$9,324
|$11,328
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf TSI S 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,807
|$10,164
|$12,577
|Clean
|$7,451
|$9,711
|$11,981
|Average
|$6,740
|$8,805
|$10,788
|Rough
|$6,030
|$7,899
|$9,596