2015 Volkswagen Golf Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf TSI S 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,793$10,202$12,668
Clean$7,438$9,748$12,067
Average$6,728$8,838$10,866
Rough$6,019$7,929$9,665
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf TDI S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,037$11,853$14,735
Clean$8,626$11,325$14,036
Average$7,803$10,268$12,639
Rough$6,980$9,212$11,242
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf TSI SE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,438$11,870$14,380
Clean$9,008$11,341$13,698
Average$8,149$10,283$12,335
Rough$7,290$9,225$10,971
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf TSI S 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,127$9,388$11,698
Clean$6,802$8,969$11,144
Average$6,153$8,133$10,035
Rough$5,504$7,296$8,925
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf TDI SEL 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,249$13,088$16,008
Clean$9,782$12,504$15,249
Average$8,849$11,338$13,731
Rough$7,915$10,171$12,213
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf TDI SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,820$12,552$15,361
Clean$9,373$11,993$14,633
Average$8,479$10,874$13,177
Rough$7,585$9,756$11,720
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf TSI S 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,142$10,639$13,195
Clean$7,771$10,165$12,570
Average$7,030$9,217$11,319
Rough$6,288$8,268$10,067
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf TSI S 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,173$9,680$12,233
Clean$6,846$9,249$11,653
Average$6,193$8,386$10,493
Rough$5,540$7,523$9,333
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf TSI SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,204$12,833$15,546
Clean$9,739$12,261$14,809
Average$8,810$11,117$13,335
Rough$7,881$9,974$11,861
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf TSI Launch Edition 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,854$9,066$11,328
Clean$6,542$8,662$10,791
Average$5,918$7,854$9,717
Rough$5,294$7,046$8,643
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf TDI S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,159$11,905$14,718
Clean$8,742$11,374$14,020
Average$7,908$10,313$12,625
Rough$7,074$9,252$11,229
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf TDI SEL 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,663$13,546$16,514
Clean$10,177$12,943$15,731
Average$9,206$11,735$14,165
Rough$8,235$10,528$12,600
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf TDI SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,215$11,997$14,848
Clean$8,795$11,462$14,144
Average$7,956$10,393$12,736
Rough$7,117$9,324$11,328
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf TSI S 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,807$10,164$12,577
Clean$7,451$9,711$11,981
Average$6,740$8,805$10,788
Rough$6,030$7,899$9,596
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Volkswagen Golf on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Volkswagen Golf with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,542 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,662 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Golf is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Volkswagen Golf with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,542 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,662 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Volkswagen Golf, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Volkswagen Golf with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,542 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,662 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Volkswagen Golf. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Volkswagen Golf and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Volkswagen Golf ranges from $5,294 to $11,328, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Volkswagen Golf is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.