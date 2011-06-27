Used 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Consumer Reviews

TMH , 03/22/2017 Performance 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)

Don't expect anyone to get into or ride in the back seat. Nearly impossible to sit up as adult and thus should consider this car a "two seater" and 3/4 only in emergency or children (w/o childseat...it is very hard to get it in and kids head will hit ceiling!). Golf clubs will NOT fit widthwise: sure the car is wide enough, but GM Engineers (in their infinate wisdom) made the trunk supports so they come down in the trunk and squish anything taller than 4" tall for at least 6" from each side. And the best engineering feat? Do NOT let your key fob go dead or low. To get into car (there are NO key holes in either door) you have to open the trunk (the key hole is 3" above license plate top...hidden. Once trunk is open, there is a plastic pull tab under rear window deck (if you are over 5' tall, you cannot see it without leaning into trunk). Pulling opens driver door. You now are in the car-but fob is only way to start it-so you are sunk. Don't get me wrong, I love this car-but you had better know idiosyncracies before buying it!