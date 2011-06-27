Used 2012 Cadillac CTS Coupe Consumer Reviews
Great 1 or 2 person car
Don't expect anyone to get into or ride in the back seat. Nearly impossible to sit up as adult and thus should consider this car a "two seater" and 3/4 only in emergency or children (w/o childseat...it is very hard to get it in and kids head will hit ceiling!). Golf clubs will NOT fit widthwise: sure the car is wide enough, but GM Engineers (in their infinate wisdom) made the trunk supports so they come down in the trunk and squish anything taller than 4" tall for at least 6" from each side. And the best engineering feat? Do NOT let your key fob go dead or low. To get into car (there are NO key holes in either door) you have to open the trunk (the key hole is 3" above license plate top...hidden. Once trunk is open, there is a plastic pull tab under rear window deck (if you are over 5' tall, you cannot see it without leaning into trunk). Pulling opens driver door. You now are in the car-but fob is only way to start it-so you are sunk. Don't get me wrong, I love this car-but you had better know idiosyncracies before buying it!
Beautiful car
I love a good looking car and this one of the sharpest and most unique looking cars on the road.The fit , finish and paint quality are impressive. Its as nice on the inside as it looks on the outside. Very comfortable seats and clear well thought out controls. A little disappointed in the 10 speaker Bose audio systems power output but the sound is crisp and clean. The six speed shiftable auto is smooth and quiet.The engine seems under powered and struggles to haul this small yet 3900 lb. car up to speed from a stop. It has good freeway punch and does well once you get it rolling. Handling is tight and flat and inspires confidence in wet or dry conditions and extremely maneuverable.
Very nice sport coupe by Cadillac...
Typical coupe, difficult enter/exit of rear seats. However, very nice features, performance, comfort for a sport/luxury coupe and great design. Had the vehicle since new and I’d hate to trade it in for the more bland(er) newer Caddy's.
Shocks suck
Just replaced rear shocks at 30,000 Miles. This is totally preposterous and BS. There is no way these shocks should have blown at such a low miles
Best American Product Ever!!!
For me, it is even superior that the man walking on the moon!!!
