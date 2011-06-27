Vehicle overview

With Buick branding itself as an upscale division, it was only a matter of time before the company tossed its hat into the luxury family mover ring. Striving to avoid the soccer mom image and capture the one engendered by the SUV, Buick calls its modified minivan a "luxury crossover sport van." With its taller stance and proud nose, the Buick Terraza aims to avoid the snub-nosed school of people-mover design. Honestly, we still think of it as a minivan with a big nose. But whatever you want to call it, this type of vehicle still makes more sense for carrying six or seven people in comfort than a less space-efficient (and usually larger and thirstier) SUV.

Sharing its platform with GM's other minivans, the 2007 Buick Terraza does have a few distinctions in addition to exterior styling tweaks that are designed to foster an upscale feel. An abundance of nicely finished leather and wood trim in the top versions provide a level of opulence not seen in the Terraza's more down-market cousins. Stability control and first- and second-row side airbags are standard, but most competitors now offer side airbag protection for all three rows.

This year, the four-wheel-drive version is dropped, as is the 3.5-liter V6. Though the 3.5-liter V6 performs reasonably well in other GM applications, it was simply outmatched by the Terraza's 2-ton-plus mass. Now, the bigger 3.9-liter V6 that was previously optional is standard, making the Terraza more competitive with the likes of the Odyssey and Sienna. Although it's easy to be wooed by the Terraza's luxury ambience, thoughtful amenities and now-respectable performance, it still lags behind the class standouts that offer a little more in the way of responsive driving dynamics and safety features. We suggest taking a look at the class-leading minivans before settling on the Terraza.