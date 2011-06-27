  1. Home
2005 Buick Terraza Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth ride and handling, lots of nifty interior storage spaces, innovative multimedia storage system, standard stability control on 2WD model, available all-wheel drive.
  • Engine power and refinement not up to class leaders, no side curtain airbags.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Though the Terraza features a slick interior and distinctive styling, it doesn't have the on-road finesse of its minivan competitors.

2005 Highlights

The Terraza is an all-new "crossover sport van." Think of it as a minivan with an SUV-like front end.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Buick Terraza.

5(51%)
4(22%)
3(13%)
2(11%)
1(3%)
4.1
82 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 82 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

THE BEST VEHICLE I HAVE EVER OWNED!
Cheryl,11/05/2015
CX Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
I have owned 5 mini vans and this is the 5th and last. It is so comfortable and seats 7! The kids can watch movies or hook their xbox up to it. It has 2 household plugs in it, a compressor with an air hose! No matter how much weight there is in it, it adjusts in the rear and it is never sagged down. I have folded the seats down and put a full size refrigerator in it. It sits up high like an SUV, but, I LOVE the sliding doors in parking lots and the garage. It is front wheel drive, but, goes through snow like a charm!
Problem after problem.
silveeto,04/18/2013
CX Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
Oct 2017 update: This year I finally hit my breaking point and said enough is enough. This money pit pulled its last joke on me after leaving me stranded in a Walmart parking lot with a seized starter. I went out the next week and financed a brand new Mazda and kick myself for not doing this sooner. I lived in denial for far too long that this was a good van for the low price I paid for it. I recently tallied up the amount I spent on repairs/maintenance in my time owning it and was shocked to discover I spent more keeping it on the road than I did purchasing it. If you love troubleshooting weird and unending vehicle problems, this van is for you! Otherwise I’d say just walk away... you couldn’t pay me to drive another one of these. I’ll leave my earlier reviews up as they list a lot of the issues, and you can also see my enthusiasm dwindle down to pessimism over time lol. Good riddance Terraza! Oct 2016 update: Transmission packed it in at about 170,000km (approx 106,000miles). Rear callipers have a parking brake component that seized and needed a full caliber replacement on the rear. After the transmission rebuild ($2500) it seems to be back in action and running well. I guess I'll wait and see what falls apart next on me. UPDATE: I've owned it for 2 years now and I still love it. It has had a few problems though. This chassis (terraza, relay, Uplander, and SV6) is apparently notorious for wheel bearings going. I've been through two bearings on each side of the front, and both sides on the back have been replaced once. Ridiculous right? I'm handy enough, so they're easy enough to change, but come on.... seriously? Twice in 2 years?! Also, I had an ongoing issue with the ABS/traction/stability system light triggering. Took me a while to figure out - but it ended up being as simple as changing the wire harness that runs from the wheel hub to the computer. The wire is cheap and gets brittle over time and even though it looks "ok" the tiny wires inside fray and trip the system - haven't had an issue since replacing a couple years ago. The stereo had weird road/static noises and I didn't like the stock deck anyway so I upgraded to a Kenwood GPS/DVD deck and it's been fantastic ever since as the stock speakers/sound is actually really decent. This also solved an issue with the side sliding door alarm ringing ENDLESSLY. The stereo DVD deck I installed bypassed the door chime so I have sweet, sweet silence now! Hope this helps other owners. Despite the problems I really do still love driving it. Everything else about it has been great! ORIGINAL REVIEW: I just bought my Terraza recently. It has been maintained so well that I'm pretty sure a family of ghosts drove it. It smells like new car, not a stain or a worn spot to be found. At a low 90,000km it looks as though it could have 10km on the clock - so I'm very excited just at how clean it is. In my time driving it, my only complaint is the transmission. Sometimes it doesn't seem to know what it wants to do. I stomp it for power on the highway and it launches into 6000rpm and sounds like it's about to explode. A little scary - I don't want to face a tranny rebuild so soon in the game. Aside from that, driving around town and so forth, she's the smoothest ride I've ever owned.
nickles and dimes my %*# hundreds and thousands
Brand Hirsch,05/24/2016
CXL Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
In the past I have had good luck with Buick's. This is not the case with my Terraza. We bought it new in 2005. First 2 years were good, no repairs no problems. From the third year to present we have had nothing but problems. First problem luckily was still covered under warranty. The van kept dying on us or, would not start intermittently with, this issue we had it in the dealership 3 times and, once to a very good independent mechanic. first 2 times dealership replaced fuel pump, computer, multiple relays, and the computer a second time. We took it to the independent the third time he said he could find nothing wrong and, we need to take it back to the dealership since it was under warranty and, charged us a very minimal fee. The dealership replaced multiple parts. I DO HAVE TO COMMEND THEM as, there are clearly issues electrically and mechanically from the factory that are extremely difficult to solve. CV joint failure, big time suspension issues in the rear witch the dealership worked on three time the 3rd year, they never got it right, road like a buckboard for months. They finally got the rear suspension to feel like a 3/4 ton truck witch was a big improvement. constant traction control issues, stability, rotor,, rear dvd player, headlights, taillights, dash cracks ,broken door handles issues, trim falling off, doors not opening or closing, interior cracking breaking falling apart. My god man, I need to go back and change my review, until I started listing the issues I did not realize what a true P.O.S. this mini van really is, mechanically. I have been working on it myself for the last few years there is no way a person could justify shop rates for as many times it needs work. I am a pretty fair hand at fixing cars and, I'm here to tell you this thing is a nightmare. never, never, never, consider buying one, don't even take one as a gift you cant afford the repairs. With this being said, it is a very sharp mini van with good power and mileage. We loved everything about it I, bragged to my friends and family for the first 3 years. It could have been one of the favorite vehicle's that I had owned, if it had not turned into a unbelievably unreliable basket case. Great concept poor execution G.M.
Most trouble prone car I've ever owned
Mike I,10/08/2015
CXL Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
Let me start by saying that I have owned some of the most unreliable makes on the road. Fiats, Alfas, Jaguars, etc. The Buicke Terraza, which we purchased new in 2005, has been the worst by far. It now has 145k miles on it. I would have unloaded it years ago but after each expensive repair you think, "what else can go wrong?" The Terraza never fails to answer that question. In the years since we have owned it, let's see. It has had the transmission fail twice. It has used about a quart of oil every 1,000 miles since it was new. GM says that is is within normal usage parameters. Hmm, I have had other vehicles with 300k on the odometer that use essentially nothing every 3k miles. Have replaced every single suspension component, front and rear, at least once. Front brake rotors are essentially an annual replacement. Dow not matter what brand rotor or pads, the rotors eventually warp. Let's look at the components driven by the serpentine belt. Water pump, AC compressor, alternator, power steering pump. Yup, every one of those has been replaced. All sorts of electrical issues almost since new. CV axles. Yes. This as well. Exhaust. Ok, that lasted a long time so not too bad. Heater core leak. Been there, done that. Leather cracking at front seats and arm rests. Yes, also a crack in the dash. Steering rack. Yes. Last month as a matter of fact. Engine mounts. If your Terraza has lots of noise and harshness, these arprobanpy shot. I maintain all my vehicles extremely well and they tend to last a very long time. Frequent fluid changes, interior / exterior detailing, etc. Who knows what other problems this lemon would have if not maintained It is reaonably quiet. Engine is harsh and could use a few more HP. Highway mileage is decent, around town about the same as my V8 SUV. Front seats are comfortable, rear seats have terrible leg room, third row is difficult to access. Front cup holders fall apart, few poor outlets poorly located. my experience with the Terraza has left me saying, never again to GM.
See all 82 reviews of the 2005 Buick Terraza
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2005 Buick Terraza features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2005 Buick Terraza
More About This Model

It's not like we think the world needs another minivan. Even a casual observer can see that there are already three or four really good vans for sale (new Sienna, newer Odyssey and the Stow-'n-Go-equipped Grand Caravan). And with Kia promising an all-new, budget-priced Sedona in the next few years, the case gets even less compelling. However, Saturn has billed itself as a family-friendly car company and has even put its money where its collective mouth is by equipping its dealerships with a kids' play area and ditching the divisive and decidedly unfriendly high-pressure sales tactics of many Honda, Toyota and Nissan dealerships. While nice dealerships are, well, nice, the one thing lacking from Saturn has been a vehicle that could effectively carry more than five people. Sure, you may only have two kids, but if each of them wants to bring a friend on a fun-filled summer outing of mini golf and Big Gulps, then you'll have to bring another car or make two trips. Yes, Saturn has been family-friendly, but only to a point — the lack of new and usable products has been its biggest failing.

That's where the Relay comes in. As the first Saturn that can seat more than five people, the Relay is a vehicle that has great potential.

Unfortunately, we don't see quite the same potential for Buick's first entry into the minivan segment. The Terraza is also a new minivan but we just can't see many folks sitting around waiting for, or even looking for, a Buick minivan. This is not to say that GM has lost its marbles, as premium minivans clearly have a place in the segment. The top-of-the-line Toyota and Chrysler minivans are both based on "utility first" family haulers but then up the ante by adding leather, a fancy stereo and upscale features like wood trim. Add the options of chrome wheels, adaptive cruise control (only on the Toyota), a DVD player and a navigation system, and you start to realize a Buick version of a family van might not be so crazy after all.

But don't tell the GM corporate types that the Relay and Terraza are "just another minivan" — they'll quickly correct you and point out that the vehicles are "crossover sport vans." We're not sure exactly what a crossover sport van is, but it seems to be very similar to a minivan. While the Relay and Terraza are essentially redesigned versions of GM's previous-generation vans, they do offer several notable styling differences as well as functional features that make them worth considering when shopping for a new family vehicle.

The exterior styling cues are intentionally SUV-looking with a long hood, upright grille and well-defined rear window openings. These new vans also offer an extra inch of ground clearance over the previous-generation GM minivans. Large front parking lights that mimic foglights, a high front bumper and prominent roof rails are also intended to give the Relay and Terraza a more SUV-like appearance. Although neither has yet been subjected to government or IIHS crash testing, GM says the new minivans were designed to achieve a five-star crash rating for first- and second-row occupants, thanks in part to the longer, more prominent front-end treatment. Unfortunately, neither the Saturn Relay nor Buick Terraza is available with side curtain airbags, a worthy safety item that you can get on almost all of their competitors.

Both vans come with some interesting standard and optional features. They offer a standard DVD entertainment system, standard four-wheel disc brakes with ABS and optional all-wheel drive. The options list also includes features like remote-start, a 40-gig digital media storage system for music and movies and a hands-free OnStar system. The Buick employs the new "Quiet Tuning" feature that includes a unique crankshaft, extra sound-deadening materials and an exclusive independent rear suspension with a load-leveling feature. A curiously absent feature is an available navigation system; although, we're told this feature will be available by 2006.

Ask GM officials and they'll tell you they have a new commitment to interiors, and both the Terraza and Relay benefit from this shift in thinking. We met this claim with much skepticism as the same exact proclamation was made at Ford a short time ago. Sure, the new Ford Freestar's interior looks better, but as soon as you start touching the interior surfaces, it's obvious that Ford's promise was only skin-deep. Thankfully, GM went the extra mile with the interior of these new vans, as both models feature upscale cabins that are a vast improvement over any of GM's previous people movers.

Inside, the Relay and Terraza impart a sense of quality and, dare we say, luxury. The Terraza's interior is clearly more upscale-looking (and maybe geared for a more mature crowd) with dark wood grain and softer seats, but it's the Saturn that really shines in the interior department. The center stack and front armrests sport light-colored wood-pattern trim that is so attractive it's cause for a double take. There's also a noticeable lack of hard plastic surfaces inside these vans and many of the surfaces are pleasing to the touch. The radio control knobs have a rubbery feel not unlike that found in Audi products. Even the headlight switches, heating and ventilation controls and steering wheel-mounted buttons feel solid and well made. Our only real complaint is the typical GM turn signal stalk-mounted cruise control — hardly a deal breaker.

But the real test is the driving experience and neither van disappoints in this regard. The Buick is noticeably quieter and smoother. That's to be expected given the "Quiet Tuning" claims, but here again the real surprise is the comfortable feel of the Relay. This new van is easily the most refined vehicle in Saturn's history. The engine is reasonably quiet, and the suspension soaks up rough pavement with little of the noise making its way into the cabin. Both vans use a 3.5-liter V6 good for 200 horsepower. While not quite as snappy as the Honda Odyssey, the Relay and Terraza do provide adequate acceleration. The Buick delivers that power with a little less noise than the Saturn. In all-wheel-drive guise, both vans feel a little heavy, and the suspension is clearly tuned to deliver a comfortable ride rather than sporty handling. The front-wheel-drive versions feel slightly lighter on their feet but again, neither version comes close to the nearly perfect balance struck by the top-tier vans.

With plenty of good minivan choices available, any new entry into the segment is going to be a tough sell. Still, GM has given its new vans interesting and competitive features that should ring true with many buyers. The Buick Terraza, with its upscale intentions and Quiet Tuning measures, adds an extra bit of plushness to the usual minivan formula and provides an additional choice for those who need to haul seven people without sacrificing too much luxury. But it's the Saturn Relay that really impresses with an overall demeanor that is quieter, more comfortable and better-looking than any previous Saturn. In fact, the Relay seems to us to be the best-looking of all GM's new minivans. Our initial impression of these vans is that they are resting firmly in the middle of the minivan pack. Better than some, but not quite up to par with Honda and Toyota, they should be very appealing to those who hate the look of minivans but need the features and convenience of a seven-passenger vehicle.

Used 2005 Buick Terraza Overview

The Used 2005 Buick Terraza is offered in the following submodels: Terraza Minivan. Available styles include CX Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), CXL Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), CXL AWD 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), and CX AWD 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A).

