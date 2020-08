Used 2006 Buick Terraza for Sale Near Me

Center Road Auto Sales - North Ridgeville / Ohio

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Buick Terraza CXL with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5GADV33L76D186567

Stock: 15543

Certified Pre-Owned: No