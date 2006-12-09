Used 2007 Buick Terraza for Sale Near Me

  • 2007 Buick Terraza CXL in Light Blue
    2007 Buick Terraza CXL

    196,725 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,850

  • 2006 Buick Terraza CXL in Dark Red
    2006 Buick Terraza CXL

    179,850 miles
    2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $1,995

    $349 Below Market
  • 2006 Buick Terraza CXL in Light Blue
    2006 Buick Terraza CXL

    156,768 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $4,000

    $677 Below Market
  • 2006 Buick Terraza CXL in Light Blue
    2006 Buick Terraza CXL

    164,713 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $3,994

    $568 Below Market
  • 2006 Buick Terraza CXL in Light Blue
    2006 Buick Terraza CXL

    124,536 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,500

  • 2006 Buick Terraza CXL
    2006 Buick Terraza CXL

    141,464 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,400

    $407 Below Market
  • 2006 Buick Terraza CXL in Dark Green
    2006 Buick Terraza CXL

    101,032 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,990

  • 2006 Buick Terraza CX in White
    2006 Buick Terraza CX

    201,421 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,999

  • 2005 Buick Terraza CX in Red
    2005 Buick Terraza CX

    132,404 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

  • 2005 Buick Terraza CX in Light Blue
    2005 Buick Terraza CX

    107,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,790

  • 2005 Buick Terraza CX in Dark Brown
    2005 Buick Terraza CX

    236,452 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,500

  • 2005 Buick Terraza CXL in Dark Brown
    2005 Buick Terraza CXL

    76,754 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,000

  • 2005 Buick Terraza CXL in Light Blue
    2005 Buick Terraza CXL

    149,996 miles

    $3,435

Consumer Reviews for the Buick Terraza

Read recent reviews for the Buick Terraza
Overall Consumer Rating
3.113 Reviews
13 reviews
  • 5
    (15%)
  • 4
    (8%)
  • 3
    (46%)
  • 2
    (31%)
Disappointed with roominess
NOTIMPRESSED,09/12/2006
I have only had this vehicle a few days, I previously drove a 2001 Olds Silhouette for the last 5 years. I want it back! The Interior of the new vehicle leaves much to be desired. Why mess with something you had almost perfect? The vehicle's exterior dimensions did not change. However there is less leg room in the front, very little leg room between 2nd row. The 2nd row seats don't fold back. The sides of the car in the way (shoulder room lost 11 inches in 3rd seat. Why??) The trunk area lost at least 5 inches in depth as well as height. The worst problem of all is that you can't see out the back window using the rear view mirror. All the headrests are so high there is a very small viewing area. Very dangerous.
Report abuse
