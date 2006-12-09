Used 2007 Buick Terraza for Sale Near Me
13 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 196,725 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$3,850
- 179,850 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$1,995$349 Below Market
- 156,768 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,000$677 Below Market
- 164,713 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$3,994$568 Below Market
- 124,536 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,500
- 141,464 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,400$407 Below Market
- 101,032 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,990
- 201,421 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,999
- 132,404 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
- 107,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,790
- 236,452 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,500
- 76,754 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,000
- 149,996 miles
$3,435
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Buick Terraza searches:
Showing 1 - 13 out of 13 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Buick Terraza
Read recent reviews for the Buick Terraza
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.113 Reviews
Report abuse
NOTIMPRESSED,09/12/2006
I have only had this vehicle a few days, I previously drove a 2001 Olds Silhouette for the last 5 years. I want it back! The Interior of the new vehicle leaves much to be desired. Why mess with something you had almost perfect? The vehicle's exterior dimensions did not change. However there is less leg room in the front, very little leg room between 2nd row. The 2nd row seats don't fold back. The sides of the car in the way (shoulder room lost 11 inches in 3rd seat. Why??) The trunk area lost at least 5 inches in depth as well as height. The worst problem of all is that you can't see out the back window using the rear view mirror. All the headrests are so high there is a very small viewing area. Very dangerous.
Related Buick Terraza info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Bentley Continental 2018
- Used Volvo V60 Cross Country 2018
- Used Saab 9-5 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz R-Class 2012
- Used Lincoln Nautilus 2018
- Used Scion iQ 2015
- Used Ram Dakota 2010
- Used Audi RS 7 2018
- Used Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II 2018
- Used Chevrolet HHR 2011
- Used Lexus IS 250 C 2015
- Used Honda CR-Z 2016
- Used Chrysler 200 2017
- Used Chrysler 200 2010
- Used Cadillac CTS Wagon 2014
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid
- Used Jaguar X-Type
- Used Volvo V90 Cross Country
- Used Volvo S60 Cross Country
- Used Mercedes-Benz A-Class
- Used Scion xD
- Used GMC Safari Cargo
- Used Lexus RX 450hL
- Used Toyota GR Supra
- Used BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL
- Used Ford Explorer Sport
- Used Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid
Shop used models by city
- Used Buick Regal Sportback Dayton OH
- Used Buick Regal Sportback Miami FL
- Used Buick Envision Decatur GA
- Used Buick Rendezvous Lansing MI
- Used Buick Enclave Tulsa OK
- Used Buick Verano Durham NC
- Used Buick Enclave Hialeah FL
- Used Buick Enclave Orange CA
- Used Buick Lucerne Fredericksburg VA
- Used Buick Cascada Boca Raton FL
Shop used model years by city
- Used Buick Enclave 2013 New Germany MN
- Used Buick Enclave 2017 Albany NY
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2017 Albany NY
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019