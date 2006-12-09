5 star reviews: 15 %

4 star reviews: 8 %

3 star reviews: 46 %

2 star reviews: 31 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 3.1 stars based on 13 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

3.375 out of 5 stars, Disappointed with roominess

NOTIMPRESSED , 09/12/2006

I have only had this vehicle a few days, I previously drove a 2001 Olds Silhouette for the last 5 years. I want it back! The Interior of the new vehicle leaves much to be desired. Why mess with something you had almost perfect? The vehicle's exterior dimensions did not change. However there is less leg room in the front, very little leg room between 2nd row. The 2nd row seats don't fold back. The sides of the car in the way (shoulder room lost 11 inches in 3rd seat. Why??) The trunk area lost at least 5 inches in depth as well as height. The worst problem of all is that you can't see out the back window using the rear view mirror. All the headrests are so high there is a very small viewing area. Very dangerous.

2.375 out of 5 stars, Thanks for nothing Buick.

Shaun , 08/29/2008

I bought this 07 van used in the beginning of 07 with 24k miles on it. Since then it has been in the shop at least 15 times. One dealer printout of the work done was 14 pages. I contacted Buick about the reliability and safety for that matter of this vehicle which has warranty up to 50k miles mind you, and they (in so many words) said just keep taking it back till its fixed and offered me a year membership to their knock-off AAA. I am almost more disgusted with Buick then the car itself, they were rude and unaccommodating. The major repairs included brakes, transmission, wheel bearings, sliding doors, stability sensors, traction control, steering shaft...just to name a few! Do not buy!

2.75 out of 5 stars, It's almost over!

Ron , 05/24/2010

Getting ready to celebrate as are turning this thing in tomorrow off lease. We have disliked this vehicle from the start. It has been in multiple times for power sliding door, air conditioning problems. The heat or air have never seemed to work quite right and the interior just feels cheap. The back seat is a bear to take out and put back in. Also the tires are very worn @ 43k miles. Mechanically the vehicle is fine, it's the problems above that have been annoying. We have owned several Buick's in the past and have been happy with the Buick line until this vehicle.

3.25 out of 5 stars, "The All New Lemon" by Buick

Thomas , 01/09/2008

This has to be the 2007 Edsel! Worst new vehicle we've ever owned. We bought the first one in January, and within a month had so many problems Buick bought it back. We got this one in April '07. As of year end '07 it has been in the shop over 150 days. The sliding doors are a nightmare. They are especially fun when they won't open or close at all and 5 people have to climb in and out of the rear liftgate. This is the 6th or 7th Buick auto we've owned over the years. No amount of money would ever put me in one of these things again though!

