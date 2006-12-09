Used 2007 Buick Terraza
- Smooth ride, lots of handy storage spaces, available multimedia storage system, standard stability control.
- Subpar brakes, large turning radius, noisy cabin, side airbags don't cover all three rows.
Although the 2007 Buick Terraza features a well-designed interior and distinctive styling, it can't match the leaders in the minivan class in terms of on-road finesse.
With Buick branding itself as an upscale division, it was only a matter of time before the company tossed its hat into the luxury family mover ring. Striving to avoid the soccer mom image and capture the one engendered by the SUV, Buick calls its modified minivan a "luxury crossover sport van." With its taller stance and proud nose, the Buick Terraza aims to avoid the snub-nosed school of people-mover design. Honestly, we still think of it as a minivan with a big nose. But whatever you want to call it, this type of vehicle still makes more sense for carrying six or seven people in comfort than a less space-efficient (and usually larger and thirstier) SUV.
Sharing its platform with GM's other minivans, the 2007 Buick Terraza does have a few distinctions in addition to exterior styling tweaks that are designed to foster an upscale feel. An abundance of nicely finished leather and wood trim in the top versions provide a level of opulence not seen in the Terraza's more down-market cousins. Stability control and first- and second-row side airbags are standard, but most competitors now offer side airbag protection for all three rows.
This year, the four-wheel-drive version is dropped, as is the 3.5-liter V6. Though the 3.5-liter V6 performs reasonably well in other GM applications, it was simply outmatched by the Terraza's 2-ton-plus mass. Now, the bigger 3.9-liter V6 that was previously optional is standard, making the Terraza more competitive with the likes of the Odyssey and Sienna. Although it's easy to be wooed by the Terraza's luxury ambience, thoughtful amenities and now-respectable performance, it still lags behind the class standouts that offer a little more in the way of responsive driving dynamics and safety features. We suggest taking a look at the class-leading minivans before settling on the Terraza.
Buick Terraza models
The Buick Terraza minivan comes in three trim levels -- CX, CX Plus and CXL. Standard on the CX are power windows, air conditioning, an eight-speaker sound system with a CD/MP3 player, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, the OnStar communications system, cruise control, keyless entry and a trip computer. The CX Plus adds a sport-tuned suspension, dual-zone climate control, six-way power driver seat, auto-leveling rear suspension and dual visor vanity mirrors. The top-of-the-line CXL adds rear air conditioning, a 115-volt AC outlet, rear parking assist, dual eight-way power seats with driver's memory, upgraded storage and alloy wheels. An optional 40-gigabyte PhatNoise mobile digital media system allows owners to store thousands of digital music files or a few dozen movies. Other noteworthy options include heated seats, a remote vehicle-starting system and satellite radio.
A 3.9-liter V6 with 240 horsepower and 240 pound-feet of torque is standard on all Terrazas, and it puts this Buick on equal footing, power-wise, with the class leaders. A four-speed automatic transmission is standard. For 2007, all Terrazas are front-wheel drive.
Standard safety features on all Terraza trims include stability control, four-wheel antilock disc brakes and traction control. The CXL also has seat-mounted side-impact airbags for the first two rows that provide both head and torso protection in side impacts. Most competitors also offer head protection for third-row passengers, however. In NHTSA testing, the 2007 Buick Terraza earned five out of five stars for its protection of the driver and front passenger in frontal impacts. In the frontal offset crash testing conducted by the IIHS, the Terraza earned the top score of "Good." NHTSA side-impact testing (on a Terraza without side airbags) resulted in a four-star score for front-passenger protection and five stars for rear passengers. In stricter IIHS side-impact testing, however, a Terraza with side airbags rated "Marginal" (second lowest on a scale of four). In addition, the second-row seat came unbolted from the floor during the test, a problem that GM is currently investigating.
Although the Buick Terraza weights nearly 4,500 pounds, the 3.9-liter V6 is up to the task of providing respectable acceleration around town and ample power for merging and passing on the freeway. The suspension strikes an agreeable balance between ride comfort and responsive handling, but competitors like the Honda Odyssey and Toyota Sienna offer sharper reflexes and a smaller turning radius. The Terraza's braking distances are also longer than they should be. Despite Buick's QuietTuning technology, cabin noise levels are not as hushed as expected and are above average for the class.
The Terraza can accommodate up to seven people. To carry cargo, its second- and third-row seats fold down to provide up to 137 cubic feet of volume. The cabin looks and feels luxurious thanks to convincing faux wood trim, and the double-stitched leather seats with contrasting piping are particularly elegant. One handy feature is a modular roof rail system that allows one to adjust components such as the standard DVD player and storage compartments. Also included are folding center trays between the first- and second-row seats. A rear-seat DVD entertainment system is standard on all Terrazas, and optional is a PhatNoise digital media system. An available remote vehicle start system allows one to heat up or cool down the cabin before getting in, a nice feature for those who live in extreme climates.
|Overall
|undefined / 5
I have only had this vehicle a few days, I previously drove a 2001 Olds Silhouette for the last 5 years. I want it back! The Interior of the new vehicle leaves much to be desired. Why mess with something you had almost perfect? The vehicle's exterior dimensions did not change. However there is less leg room in the front, very little leg room between 2nd row. The 2nd row seats don't fold back. The sides of the car in the way (shoulder room lost 11 inches in 3rd seat. Why??) The trunk area lost at least 5 inches in depth as well as height. The worst problem of all is that you can't see out the back window using the rear view mirror. All the headrests are so high there is a very small viewing area. Very dangerous.
I bought this 07 van used in the beginning of 07 with 24k miles on it. Since then it has been in the shop at least 15 times. One dealer printout of the work done was 14 pages. I contacted Buick about the reliability and safety for that matter of this vehicle which has warranty up to 50k miles mind you, and they (in so many words) said just keep taking it back till its fixed and offered me a year membership to their knock-off AAA. I am almost more disgusted with Buick then the car itself, they were rude and unaccommodating. The major repairs included brakes, transmission, wheel bearings, sliding doors, stability sensors, traction control, steering shaft...just to name a few! Do not buy!
Getting ready to celebrate as are turning this thing in tomorrow off lease. We have disliked this vehicle from the start. It has been in multiple times for power sliding door, air conditioning problems. The heat or air have never seemed to work quite right and the interior just feels cheap. The back seat is a bear to take out and put back in. Also the tires are very worn @ 43k miles. Mechanically the vehicle is fine, it's the problems above that have been annoying. We have owned several Buick's in the past and have been happy with the Buick line until this vehicle.
This has to be the 2007 Edsel! Worst new vehicle we've ever owned. We bought the first one in January, and within a month had so many problems Buick bought it back. We got this one in April '07. As of year end '07 it has been in the shop over 150 days. The sliding doors are a nightmare. They are especially fun when they won't open or close at all and 5 people have to climb in and out of the rear liftgate. This is the 6th or 7th Buick auto we've owned over the years. No amount of money would ever put me in one of these things again though!
|CXL 4dr Minivan
3.9L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 7
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|240 hp @ 6000 rpm
|CX 4dr Minivan
3.9L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 7
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|240 hp @ 6000 rpm
|CX Plus 4dr Minivan
3.9L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 7
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|240 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
|Side Impact Test
Poor
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Poor
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
The least-expensive 2007 Buick Terraza is the 2007 Buick Terraza CX 4dr Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $26,660.
- CXL 4dr Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $30,780
- CX 4dr Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $26,660
- CX Plus 4dr Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $28,000
The Used 2007 Buick Terraza is offered in the following submodels: Terraza Minivan. Available styles include CXL 4dr Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A), CX 4dr Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A), and CX Plus 4dr Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2007 Buick Terraza and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2007 Terraza 3.1 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2007 Terraza.
