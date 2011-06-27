Estimated values
2007 Buick Terraza CX Plus 4dr Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,315
|$2,981
|$3,375
|Clean
|$2,189
|$2,818
|$3,181
|Average
|$1,938
|$2,492
|$2,791
|Rough
|$1,687
|$2,167
|$2,401
Estimated values
2007 Buick Terraza CX 4dr Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,030
|$2,775
|$3,211
|Clean
|$1,920
|$2,623
|$3,026
|Average
|$1,699
|$2,320
|$2,655
|Rough
|$1,479
|$2,017
|$2,284
Estimated values
2007 Buick Terraza CXL 4dr Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,030
|$2,844
|$3,318
|Clean
|$1,920
|$2,689
|$3,127
|Average
|$1,699
|$2,378
|$2,744
|Rough
|$1,479
|$2,067
|$2,361