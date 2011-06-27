  1. Home
2006 Buick Terraza Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth ride and handling, lots of nifty interior storage spaces, innovative multimedia storage system, standard stability control on 2WD model, available all-wheel drive.
  • Base 3.5-liter V6's power and refinement not up to class leaders, second-row seats aren't side-to-side adjustable, side airbags don't cover all three rows.
List Price Estimate
$2,085 - $3,036
Used Terraza for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Though the 2006 Buick Terraza features a slick interior and distinctive styling, it doesn't have the on-road finesse of its minivan competitors.

Vehicle overview

Just what we've all been waiting for -- a Buick minivan. Banking on the extreme popularity of SUVs, Buick is marketing the new Terraza as a luxury crossover sport van rather than just calling it a minivan. The Terraza takes on a taller stance, and features a longer, more angular nose, in comparison to typical "soccer mom" minivans. Still, a spade is a spade.

The Buick Terraza is built off the same platform as GM's other minivans, but the addition of Buick's QuietTuning measures should provide a more serene cabin environment. Designers have adorned the Terraza's interior with plenty of leather and wood grain trim. The instrumentation is set against surrounding dark wood grain, and each gauge is trimmed with a thin chrome ring.

The double-stitched leather is softer than what you'd find in a Pontiac or Chevrolet, so the line between product offerings is less blurry and more distinct. Inside, there is a useful roof rail system that offers a variety of solutions for storage and entertainment with the pieces being easily moved or added as the owner sees fit. For 2006, the Buick Terraza is available with a PhatNoise mobile digital media system that allows owners to store thousands of MP3s and/or several dozen movies on a 40-gig hard drive.

Another update for '06 is an optional side airbag package for front- and second-row occupants. This is certainly a worthwhile addition, although many competitors now offer three-row airbag coverage. Overall, we're not entirely sold on the whole "SUV/van" concept. To our eyes, the Terraza looks more like a minivan with a really big and flat front end. Subjective styling issues aside, the 2006 Buick Terraza offers a myriad of amenities and decent performance, but can't match the driving dynamics, conveniences or safety features of the best-in-class minivans.

2006 Buick Terraza models

The Buick Terraza minivan comes in one size and two trim levels, CX and CXL. Standard CX amenities include power windows, air conditioning, an eight-speaker sound system with a CD/MP3 player, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, the OnStar communications system, cruise control, keyless entry, a power driver seat, auto-leveling rear suspension, a trip computer and leather seating. The CXL adds rear air conditioning, a 115-volt AC outlet, rear parking assist, dual eight-way power seats with driver's memory, upgraded storage and alloy wheels. An optional 40-gig PhatNoise mobile digital media system allows owners to store thousands of digital music files or a few dozen movies. Other noteworthy options include heated seats, a remote vehicle starting system and satellite radio.

2006 Highlights

First- and second-row side-impact airbags are available on the Buick Terraza this year, and a 240-horsepower, 3.9-liter V6 has been added to the options list of front-wheel-drive Terrazas. Other minor changes to feature content for 2006 include the DVD entertainment system becoming standard and the introduction of a newly optional PhatNoise digital media system.

Performance & mpg

Standard on the Buick Terraza is a 3.5-liter V6 that makes 201 horsepower (196 on all-wheel-drive models). A 3.9-liter V6 with 240 horsepower and 240 lb-ft of torque is optional, but oddly, only on front-wheel-drive models. A four-speed automatic transmission is standard. Buyers in cold climates may want to consider the optional all-wheel-drive system.

Safety

All models come standard with four-wheel antilock disc brakes, and traction and stability control are standard on the 2WD. Side-impact airbags for front- and second-row occupants are standard on the CXL, and optional on the CX. In NHTSA testing, the 2006 Buick Terraza earned five out of five stars for its protection of the driver and front passenger in frontal impacts. Side-impact testing (on a Terraza without side airbags) resulted in a four-star score for front-passenger protection and five stars for rear passengers.

Driving

The standard 3.5-liter V6 is down on power for this class, so we recommend you spring for the optional 3.9-liter V6. The Terraza's suspension does a decent job of balancing ride comfort with responsive handling, but competitors like the Odyssey and Sienna offer sharper reflexes and a smaller turn radius. Braking ability is average among minivans, as are cabin noise levels despite Buick's QuietTuning initiative.

Interior

The Buick Terraza seats seven, and the fold-flat third-row seat offers a 50/50 split. A tasteful color scheme with convincing faux wood accents gives the van a more luxurious ambience than its GM siblings. The double-stitched leather seats with contrasting piping are particularly elegant. Folding center trays (with cupholders) between the first- and second-row seats offer convenient storage while providing parents with ready access to little ones seated in back. An overhead rail system provides rear-seat access to climate and entertainment functions, and can be outfitted with various storage containers. A rear-seat DVD entertainment system is standard on all Terrazas, though springing for the PhatNoise digital media system saves you the hassle of juggling DVDs on road trips. An optional remote vehicle start system makes it easy to warm up the Buick minivan on cold mornings.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Buick Terraza.

5(40%)
4(17%)
3(15%)
2(25%)
1(3%)
3.7
40 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Terraza
terraza,08/06/2005
I have had excellent experience with my new Terraza and would purchase another. Recently we took the van on a 1200 mile trip through the mountains. The van was completely loaded with a packed luggage carrier on the top, two toddler car seats and 4 adult passengers cooler and suitcases in the back. We got 22mpg. We rode in comfort and were fully satisfied.
Feel Cheated
Jaime,11/18/2010
I have put so much money into this van. Every time I turn around something is broke. Now I have a sensor going off due to a sliding door. It doesn't start half the time. Lights will dim. I bought it used and the first year and a half I had it it was in the shop almost once a month. The blind spots are bad.
[non-permissible content removed]
J.r.,09/01/2015
CX 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
They say first impressions are everything; wrong don't let this lemon fool you! I liked the look features air ride and everything. We have three kids and needed to expand. It caught my eye on a used lot for a week before I looked. I took my family down (after reading aND knowing many electornic issues off the bat. If you have ever owned a Cadillac buick or a gm that has electectronically controlled EVERYTHING knows what I mean, and I am a die hard Gm guy, don't get me wrong so I gave it the benefit of the doubt. Took it for a ride turned out of the dealer made nasty sound from steering and cv joints Which were visibly sealed and OK looking, I came to the stop li b he and major four way intersection the light wenot green I hit the gas , and the transmission slipped so bad in first it made the vehicle stall. I subsequently started it back up continued down the road to the next light when the dash lights bEgan dimming and beeping at me. The light went green I hit the gas it s.lipped from first to second then shredded a serpentine belt in traffic was my entire family. I limped back With an 1/8 in of belt width on the pulley parked it and realized every bad thing I heard about the vehicle just happen we do including the service stability system because the compressor for rear air bags wasn't working. I then looked at a cross over kia rondo with a third row seat drove ito and bought it the next day it's the best car I've owned. For 2k less than the building know this kind walks all over this buick all day long. WORD OF ADVICE, DO NOT BUY OR EVERYTHING CONSIDER A BUICK TERRAZA or you will have it in the shop once a month with every shop unable to find or fix source of electronic issues. Don't let options fool you. BTW this van only had 79,000 MI on it. LEMON
Terazza is the best by far
tracy ,11/09/2005
I test drove several mini vans over a period of three months. Terazza, Montana, Senoma, Freestyle, also a van by Saturn. I kept going back to the Terazza it offers everthing that I wanted in a mini van. storage, comfort, style,dvd for the kids.( i have 2)it has a more sporty look to it then mini van. It handles the road great. I recently took it on a road trip to Salem, Mass and it performed wonderful. It was also great on fuel. I think that Buick hit the mark with this minivan.
Write a review
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
201 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2006 Buick Terraza features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2006 Buick Terraza

Used 2006 Buick Terraza Overview

Which used 2006 Buick Terrazas are available in my area?

