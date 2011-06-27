Estimated values
2006 Buick Terraza CX 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,163
|$2,852
|$3,249
|Clean
|$2,033
|$2,680
|$3,045
|Average
|$1,772
|$2,335
|$2,638
|Rough
|$1,512
|$1,990
|$2,231
Estimated values
2006 Buick Terraza CX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,865
|$2,618
|$3,047
|Clean
|$1,753
|$2,460
|$2,856
|Average
|$1,528
|$2,143
|$2,474
|Rough
|$1,304
|$1,827
|$2,092
Estimated values
2006 Buick Terraza CXL 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,839
|$2,651
|$3,112
|Clean
|$1,728
|$2,490
|$2,917
|Average
|$1,507
|$2,170
|$2,527
|Rough
|$1,286
|$1,849
|$2,137
Estimated values
2006 Buick Terraza CXL 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,710
|$3,784
|$4,398
|Clean
|$2,547
|$3,555
|$4,122
|Average
|$2,221
|$3,098
|$3,571
|Rough
|$1,895
|$2,640
|$3,020