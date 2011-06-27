  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Skylark
  4. Used 1993 Buick Skylark
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1993 Buick Skylark Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 Skylark
5(20%)4(60%)3(20%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
5 reviews
Write a review
See all Skylarks for sale
List Price Estimate
$733 - $1,886
Used Skylark for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

runnin the wheels off

luvmycar, 09/27/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

My dad bought this car in the late 90's as a family car. He sold it to me about 5 years ago and it is still going strong. It hugs the road like a teddy bear and I can drive it with confidence in any weather. In the 10 or so years we have had it the totaly repairs have cost less than $1500. My car has 210000k miles on it and the engine is still purring like a kitten. I don't look forward to replacing it because I don't think I will ever find a car more reliable.

Report Abuse

unstoppable

mickey, 11/16/2010
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I love this car I bought it for $900.00 and it is running strong. We just had a small mishap with the fan. Other than that I couldn't ask for anything more cozy and smooth riding.

Report Abuse

Great 1st Car-10th Anniversary

emario18, 08/29/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

A GREAT 1st/RELIABLE CAR Quite a spacious interior-has made moving in and out of apartments much much easier. It also HANDLES WELL & drives smoothly especially considering it's coming up on it's 10th Anniversary. The WEIGHT & SIZE of the vehicle are a (+). These are the reasons why we 1st chose the Skylark. Along with good power needed for strong winters-the car is sizeable enough to protect inexperienced 1st drivers-like me. She starts with no problem-and still gets me where I need to go with ease. If you have the chance to pick up a 92- 96 Skylark they appear to me to be running for great values.

Report Abuse

Used 1993 Buick Skylark 4-door

dogeye, 04/14/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

When I bought this Buick in 1998, it had about 60,000 miles on it. It is now 2003, and I have only had to take it to the shop ONE time. This car just keeps on running without missing a beat. I've owned Chevys, Olds, Fords... the Buick is the best-made family car in America. Have your car checked over when you buy it at the shop, and get them to look at the headlight switch in the steering column; mine failed. Change hoses regularly.

Report Abuse

1993 Skylark- custom- 2.3l engine -auto

THE COMMUTER, 05/19/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I had this car two months. I paid $500. I put about $400 into it, basic things tires, tune up etc. I drive to Boston daily from rhode island 110 miles round trip, this cars runs great. Handles well roomier than I expected not a bad ride and has decent pickup for a 4 cylinder. I have not had one problem. Getting 32 mpg. And I get stuck in traffic jams daily.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Skylarks for sale

Related Used 1993 Buick Skylark info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles