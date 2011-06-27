Used 1993 Buick Skylark Consumer Reviews
runnin the wheels off
My dad bought this car in the late 90's as a family car. He sold it to me about 5 years ago and it is still going strong. It hugs the road like a teddy bear and I can drive it with confidence in any weather. In the 10 or so years we have had it the totaly repairs have cost less than $1500. My car has 210000k miles on it and the engine is still purring like a kitten. I don't look forward to replacing it because I don't think I will ever find a car more reliable.
unstoppable
I love this car I bought it for $900.00 and it is running strong. We just had a small mishap with the fan. Other than that I couldn't ask for anything more cozy and smooth riding.
Great 1st Car-10th Anniversary
A GREAT 1st/RELIABLE CAR Quite a spacious interior-has made moving in and out of apartments much much easier. It also HANDLES WELL & drives smoothly especially considering it's coming up on it's 10th Anniversary. The WEIGHT & SIZE of the vehicle are a (+). These are the reasons why we 1st chose the Skylark. Along with good power needed for strong winters-the car is sizeable enough to protect inexperienced 1st drivers-like me. She starts with no problem-and still gets me where I need to go with ease. If you have the chance to pick up a 92- 96 Skylark they appear to me to be running for great values.
Used 1993 Buick Skylark 4-door
When I bought this Buick in 1998, it had about 60,000 miles on it. It is now 2003, and I have only had to take it to the shop ONE time. This car just keeps on running without missing a beat. I've owned Chevys, Olds, Fords... the Buick is the best-made family car in America. Have your car checked over when you buy it at the shop, and get them to look at the headlight switch in the steering column; mine failed. Change hoses regularly.
1993 Skylark- custom- 2.3l engine -auto
I had this car two months. I paid $500. I put about $400 into it, basic things tires, tune up etc. I drive to Boston daily from rhode island 110 miles round trip, this cars runs great. Handles well roomier than I expected not a bad ride and has decent pickup for a 4 cylinder. I have not had one problem. Getting 32 mpg. And I get stuck in traffic jams daily.
