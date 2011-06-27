Used 1995 Buick Roadmaster Wagon Consumer Reviews
Roadmaster Love
Our beautiful, powerful, comfortable, and reliable Roadmaster has seen our family of three children and three dogs through thick and thin and always been there for us. We have talked heart-to-heart while taking long trips to the Northeast; we have lovingly polished and nurtured her; we have humbly accepted the accolades of teenage parking-lot attendants while going over the attributes of her 5.7L Corvette engine, which moves this baby out when she wants to. As one of the best representatives of a dying breed-- the American Station Wagon--she is nonpariel; it is up to Dodge to take up the mantle, but as wonderful as the chopped Magnum is, it will never rise to the level of the Roadmaster.
Best car GM ever built
I love my Roadmaster wagon! 205K miles and the car still looks and drives like new. Outstanding powertrain that is trouble-free and completely bulletproof. Tow package (look for engine driven fan under the hood) adds extra level of durability. I recommend it highly. The Gran Touring suspension gives extra level of control and comfort. The seats are orthopedic in design and allow hours of comfortable cruising. Cargo area can haul 4' x 8' sheets of plywood flat - something most SUV's can't manage. Gas economy exceeds the best of the big SUV's: 15-17 in city, 23-25 highway. Stunning power from LT1 engine. Cadillac luxury, SUV versatility, Toyota reliability. Perfect combination.
Was a big mistake to stop making them.
I do a lot of highway driving and always get close to or over 20 mpg driving 70-75 mph with the AC on. I play in a band and it hauls an upright bass, big speaker cabs, bass guitars, amp heads, etc. all at the same time very comfortably and with plenty of power at all times and even fits my wife. The car is very reliable, and the motor uses less than 1/4 of a quart of oil in 3000 miles with 96000 miles on the odometer. This car is a blast to drive and I get comments all the time, these are becoming classics and rightfully so. I'll take one of these over a roadhog SUV anyday and you can even see over them when you are in back of them. They ride like but handle much better than the old boats.
Best Car I've Owned
The GM product is probably one of the most versatile cars I have ever owned. (Car, as in automobile, not pickup truck, not a truck based SUV, or even a half assed "crossover".) It will haul 7 adults (8 in a pinch) or 4 adults with 2 weeks worth of luggage, all inside the vehicle...no roof racks, trailers or hitch platforms. The cargo area will handle a couple dozen 4x8 sheets of plywood or a 5 drawer lateral file cabinet. It will tow 7000 pounds without a whimper, in cruise, up a 5% grade, at 55 mph. In normal use (no 7000 pound trailers) it gets 17-19 mpg in town and 24 on the highway.
They said it wouldn't last
This is best car I've ever drove that the experience grows on you.I hear people say they love it and I am feeling the same.I get a thrill just sitting in it,so looking forward to a trip soon will be like experiencing one of the seven wonders of the world.One person ranted about what a mistake it would be to buy this but man were they wrong.The experience of driving it grows on you continually,every ride is an experience in ecstacy funneling the thought till I can get on the road with it.I will only drive it on the highway and thats where it shines most.It did have a couple of very small dents,one on the wheel well edge,but the 1st and only body shop I went to,wanted 400 for ea dent.Not today
Sponsored cars related to the Roadmaster
Related Used 1995 Buick Roadmaster Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner