Used 1995 Buick Roadmaster Wagon Consumer Reviews

Roadmaster Love fmeveritt , 06/07/2006 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Our beautiful, powerful, comfortable, and reliable Roadmaster has seen our family of three children and three dogs through thick and thin and always been there for us. We have talked heart-to-heart while taking long trips to the Northeast; we have lovingly polished and nurtured her; we have humbly accepted the accolades of teenage parking-lot attendants while going over the attributes of her 5.7L Corvette engine, which moves this baby out when she wants to. As one of the best representatives of a dying breed-- the American Station Wagon--she is nonpariel; it is up to Dodge to take up the mantle, but as wonderful as the chopped Magnum is, it will never rise to the level of the Roadmaster. Report Abuse

Best car GM ever built fr88 , 12/15/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I love my Roadmaster wagon! 205K miles and the car still looks and drives like new. Outstanding powertrain that is trouble-free and completely bulletproof. Tow package (look for engine driven fan under the hood) adds extra level of durability. I recommend it highly. The Gran Touring suspension gives extra level of control and comfort. The seats are orthopedic in design and allow hours of comfortable cruising. Cargo area can haul 4' x 8' sheets of plywood flat - something most SUV's can't manage. Gas economy exceeds the best of the big SUV's: 15-17 in city, 23-25 highway. Stunning power from LT1 engine. Cadillac luxury, SUV versatility, Toyota reliability. Perfect combination. Report Abuse

Was a big mistake to stop making them. Bob Young , 06/17/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I do a lot of highway driving and always get close to or over 20 mpg driving 70-75 mph with the AC on. I play in a band and it hauls an upright bass, big speaker cabs, bass guitars, amp heads, etc. all at the same time very comfortably and with plenty of power at all times and even fits my wife. The car is very reliable, and the motor uses less than 1/4 of a quart of oil in 3000 miles with 96000 miles on the odometer. This car is a blast to drive and I get comments all the time, these are becoming classics and rightfully so. I'll take one of these over a roadhog SUV anyday and you can even see over them when you are in back of them. They ride like but handle much better than the old boats. Report Abuse

Best Car I've Owned morgankhat , 01/14/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The GM product is probably one of the most versatile cars I have ever owned. (Car, as in automobile, not pickup truck, not a truck based SUV, or even a half assed "crossover".) It will haul 7 adults (8 in a pinch) or 4 adults with 2 weeks worth of luggage, all inside the vehicle...no roof racks, trailers or hitch platforms. The cargo area will handle a couple dozen 4x8 sheets of plywood or a 5 drawer lateral file cabinet. It will tow 7000 pounds without a whimper, in cruise, up a 5% grade, at 55 mph. In normal use (no 7000 pound trailers) it gets 17-19 mpg in town and 24 on the highway. Report Abuse