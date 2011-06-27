  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Roadmaster
  4. Used 1995 Buick Roadmaster
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(16)
Appraise this car

1995 Buick Roadmaster Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
Buick Roadmaster for Sale
List Price Estimate
$722 - $1,682
Used Roadmaster for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

New radios and larger rearview mirrors are added. Cassette player is made standard. Wagon gets standard alloy wheels. New options are heated front seats and memory feature for power driver seat.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Buick Roadmaster.

5(69%)
4(31%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
16 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 16 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Roadmaster Love
fmeveritt,06/07/2006
Our beautiful, powerful, comfortable, and reliable Roadmaster has seen our family of three children and three dogs through thick and thin and always been there for us. We have talked heart-to-heart while taking long trips to the Northeast; we have lovingly polished and nurtured her; we have humbly accepted the accolades of teenage parking-lot attendants while going over the attributes of her 5.7L Corvette engine, which moves this baby out when she wants to. As one of the best representatives of a dying breed-- the American Station Wagon--she is nonpariel; it is up to Dodge to take up the mantle, but as wonderful as the chopped Magnum is, it will never rise to the level of the Roadmaster.
Best car GM ever built
fr88,12/15/2008
I love my Roadmaster wagon! 205K miles and the car still looks and drives like new. Outstanding powertrain that is trouble-free and completely bulletproof. Tow package (look for engine driven fan under the hood) adds extra level of durability. I recommend it highly. The Gran Touring suspension gives extra level of control and comfort. The seats are orthopedic in design and allow hours of comfortable cruising. Cargo area can haul 4' x 8' sheets of plywood flat - something most SUV's can't manage. Gas economy exceeds the best of the big SUV's: 15-17 in city, 23-25 highway. Stunning power from LT1 engine. Cadillac luxury, SUV versatility, Toyota reliability. Perfect combination.
Buick Roadmaster Ownership
E. Steele,03/16/2006
I am still driving this vehicle after 10 years of almost problem free operation. The only chronic problem I have ever had is with the dealer installed alarm system. It is now disconnected!
Not Your Grandmas Roadmaster 94-96
BlueBeasst,07/05/2004
The 94-96 roadmasters feature a highly Tweakable Corvette engine also know as the "LT1" at stock it is 260hp but with little effort and a few hundred dollars it can easily be 300. it rides like a dream and has the power of a corvette, a big trunk means some room for some subwoofers if u would like, all i can say is HAVE FUN! go testdrive a roadmaster!!
See all 16 reviews of the 1995 Buick Roadmaster
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 1995 Buick Roadmaster features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Buick Roadmaster

Used 1995 Buick Roadmaster Overview

The Used 1995 Buick Roadmaster is offered in the following submodels: Roadmaster Sedan, Roadmaster Wagon. Available styles include Limited 4dr Sedan, Estate 4dr Wagon, and 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Buick Roadmaster?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Buick Roadmasters are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Buick Roadmaster for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Buick Roadmaster.

Can't find a used 1995 Buick Roadmasters you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Buick Roadmaster for sale - 4 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $12,302.

Find a used Buick for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $18,253.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick Roadmaster for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $18,779.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick for sale - 2 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $16,331.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Buick Roadmaster?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Buick lease specials
Check out Buick Roadmaster lease specials

Related Used 1995 Buick Roadmaster info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles