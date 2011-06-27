1995 Buick Roadmaster Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$722 - $1,682
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
New radios and larger rearview mirrors are added. Cassette player is made standard. Wagon gets standard alloy wheels. New options are heated front seats and memory feature for power driver seat.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
fmeveritt,06/07/2006
Our beautiful, powerful, comfortable, and reliable Roadmaster has seen our family of three children and three dogs through thick and thin and always been there for us. We have talked heart-to-heart while taking long trips to the Northeast; we have lovingly polished and nurtured her; we have humbly accepted the accolades of teenage parking-lot attendants while going over the attributes of her 5.7L Corvette engine, which moves this baby out when she wants to. As one of the best representatives of a dying breed-- the American Station Wagon--she is nonpariel; it is up to Dodge to take up the mantle, but as wonderful as the chopped Magnum is, it will never rise to the level of the Roadmaster.
fr88,12/15/2008
I love my Roadmaster wagon! 205K miles and the car still looks and drives like new. Outstanding powertrain that is trouble-free and completely bulletproof. Tow package (look for engine driven fan under the hood) adds extra level of durability. I recommend it highly. The Gran Touring suspension gives extra level of control and comfort. The seats are orthopedic in design and allow hours of comfortable cruising. Cargo area can haul 4' x 8' sheets of plywood flat - something most SUV's can't manage. Gas economy exceeds the best of the big SUV's: 15-17 in city, 23-25 highway. Stunning power from LT1 engine. Cadillac luxury, SUV versatility, Toyota reliability. Perfect combination.
E. Steele,03/16/2006
I am still driving this vehicle after 10 years of almost problem free operation. The only chronic problem I have ever had is with the dealer installed alarm system. It is now disconnected!
BlueBeasst,07/05/2004
The 94-96 roadmasters feature a highly Tweakable Corvette engine also know as the "LT1" at stock it is 260hp but with little effort and a few hundred dollars it can easily be 300. it rides like a dream and has the power of a corvette, a big trunk means some room for some subwoofers if u would like, all i can say is HAVE FUN! go testdrive a roadmaster!!
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
4-speed automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 5000 rpm
