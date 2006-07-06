Used 1995 Buick Roadmaster for Sale Near Me

Our beautiful, powerful, comfortable, and reliable Roadmaster has seen our family of three children and three dogs through thick and thin and always been there for us. We have talked heart-to-heart while taking long trips to the Northeast; we have lovingly polished and nurtured her; we have humbly accepted the accolades of teenage parking-lot attendants while going over the attributes of her 5.7L Corvette engine, which moves this baby out when she wants to. As one of the best representatives of a dying breed-- the American Station Wagon--she is nonpariel; it is up to Dodge to take up the mantle, but as wonderful as the chopped Magnum is, it will never rise to the level of the Roadmaster.

