Used 1995 Buick Roadmaster for Sale Near Me

4 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Roadmaster Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 4 out of 4 listings
  • 1994 Buick Roadmaster
    used

    1994 Buick Roadmaster

    112,726 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,548

    Details
  • 1996 Buick Roadmaster Estate
    used

    1996 Buick Roadmaster Estate

    143,739 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,000

    Details
  • 1992 Buick Roadmaster
    used

    1992 Buick Roadmaster

    233,338 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $998

    Details
  • 1991 Buick Roadmaster Estate
    used

    1991 Buick Roadmaster Estate

    158,900 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,500

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Buick Roadmaster searches:

Showing 1 - 4 out of 4 listings
  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Roadmaster
  4. Used 1995 Buick Roadmaster

Consumer Reviews for the Buick Roadmaster

Read recent reviews for the Buick Roadmaster
Overall Consumer Rating
4.716 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 16 reviews
  • 5
    (69%)
  • 4
    (31%)
Roadmaster Love
fmeveritt,06/07/2006
Our beautiful, powerful, comfortable, and reliable Roadmaster has seen our family of three children and three dogs through thick and thin and always been there for us. We have talked heart-to-heart while taking long trips to the Northeast; we have lovingly polished and nurtured her; we have humbly accepted the accolades of teenage parking-lot attendants while going over the attributes of her 5.7L Corvette engine, which moves this baby out when she wants to. As one of the best representatives of a dying breed-- the American Station Wagon--she is nonpariel; it is up to Dodge to take up the mantle, but as wonderful as the chopped Magnum is, it will never rise to the level of the Roadmaster.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Buick
Roadmaster
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to