Used 1995 Buick Roadmaster for Sale Near Me
4 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 112,726 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,548
- 143,739 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,000
- 233,338 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$998
- 158,900 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,500
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Buick Roadmaster searches:
Showing 1 - 4 out of 4 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Buick Roadmaster
Read recent reviews for the Buick Roadmaster
Write a reviewSee all 16 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.716 Reviews
Report abuse
fmeveritt,06/07/2006
Our beautiful, powerful, comfortable, and reliable Roadmaster has seen our family of three children and three dogs through thick and thin and always been there for us. We have talked heart-to-heart while taking long trips to the Northeast; we have lovingly polished and nurtured her; we have humbly accepted the accolades of teenage parking-lot attendants while going over the attributes of her 5.7L Corvette engine, which moves this baby out when she wants to. As one of the best representatives of a dying breed-- the American Station Wagon--she is nonpariel; it is up to Dodge to take up the mantle, but as wonderful as the chopped Magnum is, it will never rise to the level of the Roadmaster.