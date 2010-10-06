Used 1996 Buick Roadmaster
Named after land yachts of yore, the Roadmaster bowed in 1991, based on the all-new Chevy Caprice chassis. Huge inside and out, and available in sedan and station wagon body styles, the Roadmaster has been a hit with traditional Buick buyers.
In 1993, the Roadmaster was infused with power when GM installed the LT1 Corvette's 5.7L V8 under the hood. So equipped, this big Buick spun the rear tires at half throttle and pulled down 60 mph quick enough to peel back the drivers' eyelids. Getting the thing around a corner or stopping it from freeway velocities was another matter altogether.
General Motors has decided to kill the Roadmaster, and its siblings the Caprice and Cadillac Fleetwood, so that the company can produce more profitable trucks in the Arlington, Texas assembly plant. Therefore, changes to the 1996 model are few. All Roadmasters will be labeled as Collector's Editions for 1996. A new console/cupholder design makes its way to the interior, electronic touch climate controls, and premium speakers are now standard. Long-life engine coolant lasts five years or 100,000 miles. Oh, there is one other change; the Smokey Amethyst vinyl top has been axed. Darn.
Considering the fact that this is a premium Buick carrying a $25,000 price tag, the interior is a woeful collection of cheap plastic, fake wood, and horrible ergonomics. Exposed screw heads litter the passenger compartment, plastic surfaces have the texture of Tupperware, and it's a reach to adjust anything on the wood-paneled slab of vinyl and plastic in front of the driver, also known as a dashboard. Sliding in and out of a Roadmaster isn't easy, especially with the oddly-placed power lumbar and seat control box affixed to the left side of the mushy seat. These controls are housed in a hard plastic box, and getting out over this box is an uncomfortable chore.
Those who find the Roadmaster irresistible, take note; 1996 will be the final year for the Roadmaster, so get one while you can.
GM should not have stopped making the B and D body cars.. Roomy, stylish,quiet, comfortable a few words to describe the car. This is the second Roadmaster I have owned and I love it as much as the first one. Car rides like it's on air and has velvety smooth surge of power from the bulletproof 350 LT1 V8 engine. Mine also comes with the G80 limited slip differential. The engine is both powerful and efficient I can get up to 30 mpg highway. This car is such a pleasure to drive much better than anything gm makes today.GM replaced the Roadmaster with wannabes like the park ave and lucerne. Car does not smoke during cold start nor does it consume oil or need to be jump started if left for a month not being driven and the engine can go 300,000 plus miles before needing a rebuild. Vehicle is not perfect however it could have used disc brakes in rear instead of drums and windows sometimes fall of tracks, limited slip differential should be standard. Theres alot to love about this car, parts are cheap when it needs work and it is very safe in an accident. Overall a great and highly underrated vehicle .
This is the kind of car GM builds better than anyone else. I bought this to replace my older GM boats (1972 Electra and Riviera). I remember not liking these when they were new but now they seem to have a presence when compared to the other cars on the road. The LT-1 is fantastic as is the transmission. Very good power and roadability. I have to agree with other reviewers that the interior is somewhat poorly designed especially the door panels. The plastic front and rear bumpers don't seem that strong and chrome trim on them tends to come off (it's chrome tape.) I still give this car high marks for all around comfort and reliability.
I echo what the other reviewers said, but the car does have its faults: the roof windows leak, not a lot, but they all do it enough to make the interior foggy on cold mornings. I park mine facing uphill and drill drain holes in the spare tire well and storage bin. The side rubber moldings come off after a dozen years, but don't throw them away. 3M exterior mounting tape puts them back as good as new, same for the interior door trim pieces whose tabs always break. The rear vent windows come off their hinges. Cynoacrylate gel does a decent job of putting them back. Rear windows go cockeyed after a plastic piece breaks--every car eventually. It's a $1 part and removing the door panel.
Love this car. Fast, reliable, comfortable and economical even for a big V-8. I load 12 foot surfcasting rods right down the middle or 4 X 8 sheet rock flat with the tailgate down. This car is so functional, reliable and so comfortable to drive I have difficulty buying a 2010 Anything! And it still looks great!
|Estate 4dr Wagon
N/A
|MPG
|15 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|260 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|2 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
The least-expensive 1996 Buick Roadmaster is the 1996 Buick Roadmaster Estate 4dr Wagon.
Other versions include:
The Used 1996 Buick Roadmaster is offered in the following submodels: Roadmaster Sedan, Roadmaster Wagon. Available styles include Limited 4dr Sedan, 4dr Sedan, and Estate 4dr Wagon.
What do people think of the 1996 Buick Roadmaster?
Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1996 Roadmaster 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.
Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1996 Buick Roadmaster.
Find a new Buick Roadmaster for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $16,573.
Find a new Buick for sale - 3 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $21,450.
