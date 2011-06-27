Estimated values
1996 Buick Riviera Supercharged 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$841
|$1,333
|$1,602
|Clean
|$740
|$1,177
|$1,414
|Average
|$538
|$864
|$1,039
|Rough
|$337
|$551
|$664
Estimated values
1996 Buick Riviera 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,055
|$1,406
|$1,602
|Clean
|$928
|$1,241
|$1,414
|Average
|$675
|$911
|$1,039
|Rough
|$422
|$581
|$664