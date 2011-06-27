Used 1996 Buick Riviera Consumer Reviews
Never had a better vehicle
I puchased my 1996 Riviera in 1998 and still own it today. I stopped driving it full time in 2005. It currently has 164,000 on the odometer. It had 39,000 miles on it at purchase I averaged about 19,000 miles a year when using it as an everyday driver. I couldn't see trading or selling this car for the "book value" when it is still in fantastic mechanical and cosmetic shape. I now take to car shows and believe it or not a lot of people don't even recognize the car as a GM or Buick. They haven't made the Riviera since 1999 so there just isn't that many left driving around. I have trophyed in numerous shows and will probably never get rid of this car.
Awesome ride by Buick.
I bought a nice 96 Riviera that is Supercharged for $400! It has been sitting for three years due to driver's sudden death. It was a very sad story. I bought a $144 battery and put under the seat. It started right up and ran great! No knocks but it had a great big brake line leak. I drove it the 20 miles home with no brakes! It was a comfortable ride and man the power was awesome! The buttery leather seats and carpet and still like new! It is like riding the the space shuttle cockpit! Tires and brakes were just replaced! Engine and tranny are superb! I have it at the shop now to replace the brake lines and I am looking for a hood and fender as it hit a deer just before it was parked
Excellent value
Bought with 88,000 miles on it, paid $1500 over private party value at time. Have put 45,000 miles on it in 19 months. Has every option. Gets 28.5 mpg. Has great acceleration and is quiet inside. Work needed at purchase: slow leak in tire, tiny oil cooler line leak (caused by sitting and which went away first week I had it), cd player ocassionally skips. Done so far: top off supercharger oil once, 2 new tires, air filter, Broken since I bought it:absolutely nothing. Still has orig. spark plugs. I drive 47 miles each way to work, and it smooths the road and quiets the trucks I pass. I planned on $600 a year in repairs and 23 mpg when I bought it, so I'm very happy because repairs are zero.
Bought My Dream Riviera New in 1996
I drove my 1996 Buick Riviera out of the showroom and could drive it back there today to sell as a new car, it still looks that fantastic! I've taken excellent care of this car and it's only been the dealership for all maintenance. It was my daily driver for 10 years with 112,000 km (70,000 miles) now. Only had 2 problems: 1. there's been an electronic bug in the tape player; GM has acknowledged the problem but no fix, since it only happens one-in-awhile I live with it; 2. I recently had to replace the ABS Pressure Modulator Valve which cost $50 for the part and $75 for labor. Otherwise, the car has been a dream and it still turns a lot of heads!
Buick Riviera Longtime Owner
I owned and drove my Buick Riviera from 1996 thru 2004 and never had any major problems from it whatsoever. My complaints would be 3. After 3 years of owning it, the front hood paint began to peel/rust and though it should have been under warranty, GM wouldn't do anything about it. 2nd thing was the heated seat quit working after 2nd winter, it was $500 to repair so I didn't fix it. 3rd thing was the CD player had a problem. Those 3 things aside, I only had to do the regular maintenance (tuning, belt changes, oil, etc.) and I drove it 164000 miles and believe I could still drive it another 100000 but moved to city and need smaller car. Awesome car! I would buy another, if it were smaller!
Sponsored cars related to the Riviera
Related Used 1996 Buick Riviera info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner