Used 1996 Buick Riviera Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/540.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room54.5 in.
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.2 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room37.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.8 in.
Measurements
Length207.2 in.
Curb weight3690 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.4 cu.ft.
Height54.6 in.
Wheel base113.8 in.
Width75.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Medium Sea Green Metallic
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Bright White Diamond Metallic
  • Crystal
  • Bright Red
  • Bright White
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Majestic Teal Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Medium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Torreador Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Stone Beige Metallic
  • Manta Green Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
