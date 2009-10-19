Used 1996 Buick Riviera for Sale Near Me

Riviera Reviews & Specs
  • 1997 Buick Riviera
    used

    1997 Buick Riviera

    173,625 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $4,877

  • 1995 Buick Riviera
    used

    1995 Buick Riviera

    42,945 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $9,876

  • 1992 Buick Riviera
    used

    1992 Buick Riviera

    25,298 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,450

  • 1991 Buick Riviera
    used

    1991 Buick Riviera

    35,649 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,995

  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Riviera
  4. Used 1996 Buick Riviera

Consumer Reviews for the Buick Riviera

See all 36 reviews
Never had a better vehicle
jrwjr61,10/19/2009
I puchased my 1996 Riviera in 1998 and still own it today. I stopped driving it full time in 2005. It currently has 164,000 on the odometer. It had 39,000 miles on it at purchase I averaged about 19,000 miles a year when using it as an everyday driver. I couldn't see trading or selling this car for the "book value" when it is still in fantastic mechanical and cosmetic shape. I now take to car shows and believe it or not a lot of people don't even recognize the car as a GM or Buick. They haven't made the Riviera since 1999 so there just isn't that many left driving around. I have trophyed in numerous shows and will probably never get rid of this car.
