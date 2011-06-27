Used 2013 Buick Regal GS Consumer Reviews
Great car, short lived as it didn't fit my needs.
I bought a 2013 Regal GS in March of 2013. the driving dynamics are awesome, the car handles all kinds of curves and road conditions excellently. I honestly think GM should use the Hy-per-Strut in more vehicles as it gives you confidence, traction and very minimal torque steer. The car was wonderful, it took care of my pregnant wife, drove across country 3600 miles in the summer averaging 27 mpg for the trip, (great while cruising 75-80 mph) and still had plenty of power for passing when needed.
A True Sleeper!
This vehicle is sharp looking, very comfortable, fast and handles like a far more expensive German sports sedan, without the high maintenance costs. The GS in 2012/13 had 270hp and 295lb of torque yet on the highway achieves over 30mpg. The seats are incredibly comfortable for long drives and the Harmon Kardon 300watt 9-speaker audio system is superb- far better than Bose or the B&O system on Audi. I purchased this car in December of 2016 for 21K - fully loaded with 10k miles on the odometer.
2013 Regal GS with Twin Turbo
I had mine for four years and never needed anything besides oil-changes and tire rotation. No alignment issues despite low-profile tires and numerous NY potholes. I was very happy and only went to a new car - 2017 Buick Regal GS as an upgrade. I got AWD, newer electronics, and good trade-in value.
