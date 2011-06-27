Used 2013 Buick Regal GS Consumer Reviews

Great car, short lived as it didn't fit my needs. marbs34 , 12/02/2013 20 of 20 people found this review helpful I bought a 2013 Regal GS in March of 2013. the driving dynamics are awesome, the car handles all kinds of curves and road conditions excellently. I honestly think GM should use the Hy-per-Strut in more vehicles as it gives you confidence, traction and very minimal torque steer. The car was wonderful, it took care of my pregnant wife, drove across country 3600 miles in the summer averaging 27 mpg for the trip, (great while cruising 75-80 mph) and still had plenty of power for passing when needed. Report Abuse

A True Sleeper! Steve , 04/17/2018 GS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This vehicle is sharp looking, very comfortable, fast and handles like a far more expensive German sports sedan, without the high maintenance costs. The GS in 2012/13 had 270hp and 295lb of torque yet on the highway achieves over 30mpg. The seats are incredibly comfortable for long drives and the Harmon Kardon 300watt 9-speaker audio system is superb- far better than Bose or the B&O system on Audi. I purchased this car in December of 2016 for 21K - fully loaded with 10k miles on the odometer. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse