Used 2013 Buick Regal GS Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 Regal
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great car, short lived as it didn't fit my needs.

marbs34, 12/02/2013
20 of 20 people found this review helpful

I bought a 2013 Regal GS in March of 2013. the driving dynamics are awesome, the car handles all kinds of curves and road conditions excellently. I honestly think GM should use the Hy-per-Strut in more vehicles as it gives you confidence, traction and very minimal torque steer. The car was wonderful, it took care of my pregnant wife, drove across country 3600 miles in the summer averaging 27 mpg for the trip, (great while cruising 75-80 mph) and still had plenty of power for passing when needed.

A True Sleeper!

Steve, 04/17/2018
GS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This vehicle is sharp looking, very comfortable, fast and handles like a far more expensive German sports sedan, without the high maintenance costs. The GS in 2012/13 had 270hp and 295lb of torque yet on the highway achieves over 30mpg. The seats are incredibly comfortable for long drives and the Harmon Kardon 300watt 9-speaker audio system is superb- far better than Bose or the B&O system on Audi. I purchased this car in December of 2016 for 21K - fully loaded with 10k miles on the odometer.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
2013 Regal GS with Twin Turbo

Samuel Greene, 02/28/2018
GS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I had mine for four years and never needed anything besides oil-changes and tire rotation. No alignment issues despite low-profile tires and numerous NY potholes. I was very happy and only went to a new car - 2017 Buick Regal GS as an upgrade. I got AWD, newer electronics, and good trade-in value.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
