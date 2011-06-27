Estimated values
2001 Buick Regal GS 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,636
|$2,580
|$3,098
|Clean
|$1,443
|$2,282
|$2,740
|Average
|$1,058
|$1,685
|$2,023
|Rough
|$673
|$1,088
|$1,306
Estimated values
2001 Buick Regal LS 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,299
|$2,150
|$2,616
|Clean
|$1,146
|$1,901
|$2,313
|Average
|$841
|$1,404
|$1,708
|Rough
|$535
|$907
|$1,103