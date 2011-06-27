Used 2005 Buick Park Avenue Sedan Consumer Reviews
Beautiful vehicle, couldn't ask for anything better!!!
I have a 2005 Buick Park Avenue Ultra Special Edition in white diamond tricoat and it is the most beautiful car I've ever seen. The ride is very smooth, the seats couldn't be more comfortable, and everything is automatic, from the windshield wipers, lights, and much more. If you buy this car, you must get the Ultra with the supercharged engine, it is a rocket and flies effortlessly. This is not a car just for elderly people, I am under 20 and love this car, it is an eye catcher and is often mistaked for a Cadillac. It is absolutely gorgeous vehicle that drives great, gets 30+ mpg on the highway, plenty of room, and is a very reliable AMERICAN car. Very highly recommend.
11 years of near bliss
I just love the big car feel. The bench seat front and back are great. You can seat the entire family of grown children all the luggage ans all the electronic gear in comfort their are four 12 volt receptacles.The Park Ultra is very popular in China in 2010. Why we can not have it here is a mystery to me. I guess the bone heads at Buick in USA still do not get it.
The Flash
I bought the P.A.Ultra with touring package (used) after owning a similar older Park Ave, which I grew to love. This car is a dream and the fuel injection gives it amazing power. The touring package makes handling very tight and responsive. The car is a TOTAL driving experience:great sound system, luxury comfort:walnut interior trim, leather seats, power everything, sunroof etc. It shows what American engineering can produce if it wants to. I hope the new model Buicks can carry on this fine tradition, but I'd be surprised.This is a real car!
Excellent Value As A Used Premium Vehicle
My 2005 Buick Park Avenue has 35,000 miles on it, and I'm the second owner. I've had the car for approximately 11 months, and it's proven a reliable and very comfortable vehicle, equal or greater then several luxury cars I've owned. Acceleration is punchy, braking good, though handling is very floaty and steering lacks feedback. Front and rear seats are equally comfortable, and with the bench seat I can comfortably carry 6 passengers to dinner or around down. With 5 passengers it's common for all passengers to fall asleep - the car is quiet as a church mouse and very smooth, although the tires do allow for some poor feedback on rougher roads. The interior and driving experience is very 90s American, comfortable, unapologetic, and almost lackadaisical. Interior quality and ergonomics are adequate - if I place a loose object on the passenger seat while driving alone it will almost certainly fall between in the space between the top part of the seat and the bottom. Cupholders are too few and too flimsy. Technology is what you expect from a 2005 - no Bluetooth, navigation or active safety to speak of, but the steering wheel audio and cruise controls, AM/FM/CD/Cassette radio, dual power seats with memory, automatic headlights all make the driving experience easy. Getting in and out is easy - I have a disabled family member who can get in from a wheelchair easily. Reliability has been great - have replaced tires. Value is excellent, there are a lot of good examples at much lower prices - it's really a comfortable, safe, spacious vehicle - the ride is as good as any luxury vehicle out there! PROS: Ride quality, value, space, comfort, reliability, smooth power-train. CONS: Dated interior materials (even for 2005), ergonomics, big car to park. Highly recommended for its value and comfort, the 3.8 liter V6 is exceptionally smooth and reliable - I've had it in several vehicles with no issues.
2005 - My 5th Park Avenue
We purchased our 5th and sadly last PA, as our new 2005 was the last year available. We currently own a 1999 with 105K miles as well. Previously owned '85, '88 and '94 PA models. All 5 have been the most reliable vehicles I have owned and the most comfortable car to drive. Very good economy for a large car, consistantly 21 in town and 29 - 31 mpg on the interstate. The only major repair necessary on any of the 5 was a transmission service at 125K miles on the 1988. None have ever used oil and the GM 3.8L V6 is bullet proof and very quiet. If looking at pre-owned, I highly recommend finding one with the touring package. I'll be keeping the two I have now until the wheels fall off.
