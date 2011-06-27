Estimated values
1993 Buick Park Avenue Ultra 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$539
|$1,224
|$1,594
|Clean
|$474
|$1,080
|$1,407
|Average
|$345
|$793
|$1,034
|Rough
|$216
|$505
|$661
Estimated values
1993 Buick Park Avenue 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$539
|$1,224
|$1,594
|Clean
|$474
|$1,080
|$1,407
|Average
|$345
|$793
|$1,034
|Rough
|$216
|$505
|$661