Estimated values
2012 Acura TL SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Advance Package (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,993
|$13,317
|$15,144
|Clean
|$10,298
|$12,456
|$14,134
|Average
|$8,907
|$10,735
|$12,115
|Rough
|$7,516
|$9,013
|$10,096
Estimated values
2012 Acura TL SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,850
|$12,001
|$13,689
|Clean
|$9,227
|$11,225
|$12,776
|Average
|$7,980
|$9,673
|$10,951
|Rough
|$6,734
|$8,122
|$9,126
Estimated values
2012 Acura TL Advance Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,725
|$12,281
|$14,279
|Clean
|$9,110
|$11,487
|$13,327
|Average
|$7,880
|$9,899
|$11,423
|Rough
|$6,649
|$8,312
|$9,519
Estimated values
2012 Acura TL Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,651
|$11,940
|$13,734
|Clean
|$9,041
|$11,168
|$12,818
|Average
|$7,819
|$9,624
|$10,987
|Rough
|$6,598
|$8,081
|$9,156
Estimated values
2012 Acura TL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,464
|$11,946
|$13,888
|Clean
|$8,866
|$11,173
|$12,962
|Average
|$7,668
|$9,629
|$11,110
|Rough
|$6,471
|$8,085
|$9,258
Estimated values
2012 Acura TL SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,392
|$12,756
|$14,610
|Clean
|$9,735
|$11,931
|$13,636
|Average
|$8,420
|$10,282
|$11,688
|Rough
|$7,105
|$8,633
|$9,739
Estimated values
2012 Acura TL SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,783
|$15,525
|$18,443
|Clean
|$11,037
|$14,521
|$17,213
|Average
|$9,546
|$12,514
|$14,754
|Rough
|$8,055
|$10,507
|$12,295