Estimated values
2011 Dodge Charger Police Fleet 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,240
|$9,759
|$11,630
|Clean
|$6,766
|$9,129
|$10,851
|Average
|$5,818
|$7,869
|$9,294
|Rough
|$4,871
|$6,608
|$7,736
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Charger 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,892
|$8,021
|$9,599
|Clean
|$5,507
|$7,503
|$8,956
|Average
|$4,735
|$6,467
|$7,671
|Rough
|$3,964
|$5,431
|$6,385
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Charger R/T 4dr Sedan AWD (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,204
|$11,020
|$13,113
|Clean
|$7,667
|$10,309
|$12,235
|Average
|$6,593
|$8,886
|$10,479
|Rough
|$5,519
|$7,462
|$8,723
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Charger R/T 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,435
|$10,509
|$12,776
|Clean
|$6,948
|$9,830
|$11,921
|Average
|$5,975
|$8,473
|$10,210
|Rough
|$5,002
|$7,116
|$8,499