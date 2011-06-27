Estimated values
1992 Buick Park Avenue Ultra 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$538
|$1,222
|$1,591
|Clean
|$474
|$1,079
|$1,405
|Average
|$344
|$792
|$1,032
|Rough
|$215
|$505
|$660
