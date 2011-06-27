Estimated values
2012 BMW Z4 sDrive35is 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,947
|$20,738
|$23,889
|Clean
|$16,061
|$19,669
|$22,584
|Average
|$14,290
|$17,530
|$19,975
|Rough
|$12,519
|$15,392
|$17,366
Estimated values
2012 BMW Z4 sDrive35i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,953
|$18,596
|$20,848
|Clean
|$15,119
|$17,637
|$19,710
|Average
|$13,452
|$15,720
|$17,433
|Rough
|$11,784
|$13,803
|$15,155
Estimated values
2012 BMW Z4 sDrive28i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,795
|$17,931
|$20,549
|Clean
|$14,022
|$17,006
|$19,427
|Average
|$12,476
|$15,158
|$17,182
|Rough
|$10,929
|$13,309
|$14,938