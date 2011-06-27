Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Passenger 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,095
|$14,042
|$16,628
|Clean
|$10,718
|$13,562
|$16,007
|Average
|$9,965
|$12,604
|$14,764
|Rough
|$9,212
|$11,645
|$13,522
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,459
|$18,299
|$21,669
|Clean
|$13,968
|$17,675
|$20,860
|Average
|$12,986
|$16,425
|$19,240
|Rough
|$12,005
|$15,176
|$17,621
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,908
|$15,070
|$17,846
|Clean
|$11,504
|$14,556
|$17,179
|Average
|$10,695
|$13,527
|$15,846
|Rough
|$9,886
|$12,498
|$14,512
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 144 WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,171
|$14,138
|$16,741
|Clean
|$10,792
|$13,656
|$16,116
|Average
|$10,033
|$12,690
|$14,865
|Rough
|$9,275
|$11,725
|$13,614
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170 WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,619
|$14,571
|$15,511
|Clean
|$13,157
|$14,073
|$14,932
|Average
|$12,232
|$13,079
|$13,773
|Rough
|$11,307
|$12,084
|$12,614
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Crew 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,031
|$13,961
|$16,532
|Clean
|$10,657
|$13,484
|$15,914
|Average
|$9,908
|$12,531
|$14,679
|Rough
|$9,159
|$11,578
|$13,443
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170 WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,374
|$15,660
|$18,544
|Clean
|$11,954
|$15,125
|$17,851
|Average
|$11,114
|$14,056
|$16,466
|Rough
|$10,274
|$12,988
|$15,080
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,082
|$12,760
|$15,109
|Clean
|$9,739
|$12,324
|$14,544
|Average
|$9,055
|$11,453
|$13,415
|Rough
|$8,370
|$10,582
|$12,286
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,157
|$12,855
|$15,222
|Clean
|$9,812
|$12,416
|$14,653
|Average
|$9,122
|$11,539
|$13,516
|Rough
|$8,433
|$10,661
|$12,378
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,985
|$12,637
|$14,965
|Clean
|$9,646
|$12,206
|$14,406
|Average
|$8,968
|$11,343
|$13,287
|Rough
|$8,290
|$10,481
|$12,169