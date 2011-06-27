  1. Home
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Passenger 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,095$14,042$16,628
Clean$10,718$13,562$16,007
Average$9,965$12,604$14,764
Rough$9,212$11,645$13,522
2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,459$18,299$21,669
Clean$13,968$17,675$20,860
Average$12,986$16,425$19,240
Rough$12,005$15,176$17,621
2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,908$15,070$17,846
Clean$11,504$14,556$17,179
Average$10,695$13,527$15,846
Rough$9,886$12,498$14,512
2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 144 WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,171$14,138$16,741
Clean$10,792$13,656$16,116
Average$10,033$12,690$14,865
Rough$9,275$11,725$13,614
2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170 WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,619$14,571$15,511
Clean$13,157$14,073$14,932
Average$12,232$13,079$13,773
Rough$11,307$12,084$12,614
2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Crew 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,031$13,961$16,532
Clean$10,657$13,484$15,914
Average$9,908$12,531$14,679
Rough$9,159$11,578$13,443
2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170 WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,374$15,660$18,544
Clean$11,954$15,125$17,851
Average$11,114$14,056$16,466
Rough$10,274$12,988$15,080
2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,082$12,760$15,109
Clean$9,739$12,324$14,544
Average$9,055$11,453$13,415
Rough$8,370$10,582$12,286
2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,157$12,855$15,222
Clean$9,812$12,416$14,653
Average$9,122$11,539$13,516
Rough$8,433$10,661$12,378
2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,985$12,637$14,965
Clean$9,646$12,206$14,406
Average$8,968$11,343$13,287
Rough$8,290$10,481$12,169
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,739 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,324 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,739 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,324 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,739 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,324 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter ranges from $8,370 to $15,109, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.